There was a rather awkward moment when BRIT Awards 2022 host Mo Gilligan pointed out “the massive rock” on Maya Jama’s finger. The co-host clearly didn’t want to talk about it. But Jama wasn’t the only star sporting a giant diamond on the night: Adele turned up on the red carpet donning what fans think could be an engagement ring. So is Adele engaged to Rich Paul?

Hot the heels of the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, Adele was confirmed to be performing at the BRIT Awards, but it was her accessories that caught the attention of fans. Matching her sweeping Armani gown were a pair of statement Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, and a rather large ring on her fourth finger. Social media speculation was immediate.

“Did Adele just casually let the world know she’s engaged to Rich Paul by wearing this whopper teardrop diamond ring at the BRITs?" asked one Twitter user. “Is?? Adele?? engaged??” said another. At the time of writing, neither Adele or Rich Paul have confirmed or denied the rumours.

The singer returned to the BRITs stage for the first time since 2016, treating a giddy and captive audience to a dazzling rendition of “I Drink Wine,” set against a glittering gold wall backdrop.

Adele confirmed her relationship with her sports agent boyfriend in a conversation with Oprah back in Nov. 2021. Speaking to Winfrey, the “Easy on Me” singer praised Paul’s sense of humour (“he’s just hilarious”) and intelligence, but above all, said it was “the easiness of it,” that she loved most.