Celebrity

16 Photos Of BFFs Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Through The Years

The Air co-stars are “the actual prototype for the great Hollywood Bromance.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Jim Sm...
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

One of the most iconic friendships in Hollywood is one shared by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The pals met growing up in Boston before they graduated from the same high school.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

When starting out in Hollywood in the late 1980s, they shared a bank account while saving money for auditions. “As long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off,” Damon said.

Tap