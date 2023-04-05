Celebrity
The Air co-stars are “the actual prototype for the great Hollywood Bromance.”
One of the most iconic friendships in Hollywood is one shared by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The pals met growing up in Boston before they graduated from the same high school.
When starting out in Hollywood in the late 1980s, they shared a bank account while saving money for auditions. “As long as one of us had money, we knew that the power wasn't going to get shut off,” Damon said.