Catch up on the artist’s style (and music) evolution before her new album drops on July 29.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
It’s been quite a while since Beyoncé had the kind of day job she sings about quitting in “Break My Soul” (well, if you count sweeping the floor of her mom’s salon as a kid, as she told Essence). By the time she was just 16, Destiny’s Child had dropped their first debut album.
Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Beyoncé’s first Grammys came soon after, winning Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for “Say My Name,” alongside Destiny’s Child. 20 years later, Queen Bey became the Grammys’ most decorated female artist ever — but more on that later.