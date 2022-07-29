Celebrity

These Throwback Photos Prove Beyoncé’s Renaissance Has Been 24 Years In The Making

Catch up on the artist’s style (and music) evolution before her new album drops on July 29.

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' follows decades of hard work. Photo via Getty Images
Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images
By Grace Wehniainen

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s been quite a while since Beyoncé had the kind of day job she sings about quitting in “Break My Soul” (well, if you count sweeping the floor of her mom’s salon as a kid, as she told Essence). By the time she was just 16, Destiny’s Child had dropped their first debut album.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s first Grammys came soon after, winning Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal for “Say My Name,” alongside Destiny’s Child. 20 years later, Queen Bey became the Grammys’ most decorated female artist ever — but more on that later.

Tap