Queen Latifah had the perfect attire for Serena Williams’ final U.S. Open, sporting a hoodie with one of the player’s well-earned monikers: G.O.A.T. (aka the Greatest Of All Time). Williams won her second round match on Aug. 31, beating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, bringing her record to 42 wins and 0 losses in first and second round U.S. Open matches.