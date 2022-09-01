Celebrity
Zendaya, Tiger Woods, and Bill Clinton are rooting for the G.O.A.T. during her final attempt at a Grand Slam.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Queen Latifah had the perfect attire for Serena Williams’ final U.S. Open, sporting a hoodie with one of the player’s well-earned monikers: G.O.A.T. (aka the Greatest Of All Time). Williams won her second round match on Aug. 31, beating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, bringing her record to 42 wins and 0 losses in first and second round U.S. Open matches.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Zendaya flew from Budapest, where she’s been filming the Dune sequel, to New York City just to watch Williams’ final U.S. Open with her mother.