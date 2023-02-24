These Photos Of Eugene Levy In The ’80s Look Like Dan Levy Today

Entertainment
Like father, like son.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy endeared audiences to them in Schitt’s Creek. Eugene’s latest project, The Reluctant Traveler, takes him places much different than the Rosebud Motel or the beach resort vacations they went on as a family.
Ken Faught/Toronto Star/Getty Images
“Is that going to wear on people? Is it going to get so tedious being in these two little rooms?” Eugene told Vanity Fair, reflecting on the fictitious motel of Schitt’s Creek’s humble beginnings. Spoiler: It didn’t.