Aca-Scuse Me? The Pitch Perfect TV Adaptation Has A *Stellar* Cast

It’s been a while since Pitch Perfect was last on the big screen, and although the cast has been teasing about a fourth movie, there’s been no confirmation that it’s actually going to happen. In the meantime, NBC and Peacock are moving ahead with their hotly-anticipated spin-off TV series.

What’s the plot of the Pitch Perfect spin-off?

The series is set several years after Pitch Perfect 3, and so far only features two characters from the film franchise — Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) and Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg). Pieter was introduced in the second film as the co-leader of Das Sound Machine, who were rivals to the Barden Bellas. Now Pieter works as a “discredited German music manager,” and invites Bumper to be his one and only client, so that Bumper can revive his music career following the success of one of his songs in Berlin. We’re already invested.

Who’s in the cast of the Pitch Perfect spin-off?

Devine and Borg will be joined by three new characters played by Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, and Anna’s Lera Abova.

Hyland plays Heidi, Krämer and Bumper’s “cheery and slightly odd American assistant,” who actually wants to become a singer-songwriter. She keeps this dream secret, however, and moonlights in a Berlin cabaret. Jamil stars as Gislea, a “bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star” who also happens to be Krämer’s ex-girlfriend. To round it off, Abova will play DJ Das Boot – Krämer’s sister and a “prominent Berlin DJ and music producer.”

When does the Pitch Perfect spin-off air in the UK?

There’s no air date yet, but thanks to Peacock being available to watch on Sky and NOW in the UK, you’ll most likely be able to stream it from there. Be sure to check back here for further updates.