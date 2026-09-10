Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are only witches onscreen in Practical Magic, but one of them thinks otherwise when it comes to their co-star. In an exclusive interview with Bustle, the Practical Magic 2 stars, along with their onscreen daughters/nieces Joey King and Maisie Williams, revealed whether they practice witchcraft in life — and hilariously debated what counts as witchcraft.

Kidman tells Bustle she doesn't practice witchcraft, but Bullock begs to differ, simply saying, “Freezer.”

“That's not really witchcraft,” Kidman argues, to which she responds, “Yeah, it is.”

Bullock is referring to a tradition that was previously revealed by Kidman’s real-life niece Lucia Hawley, where the actor writes down names of people she’s upset with and puts them in the freezer in order to “freeze them out” of her life. “It’s a family thing that was passed on from grandmother to mother to girls and it's a bit tongue in cheek,” Kidman says. “Witchcraft? No.”

However, Bullock disagrees. “Not if you're on the receiving end,” she says.

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Contrary to her onscreen sister, Bullock chooses not to interfere with destiny. “Life is witchy enough,” she says. “It’ll bring [magic] to you. I don’t need to conjure it up. In a positive light, wishing well, manifesting goodness, maybe that’s a way we're practicing.”

Kidman agrees. “It’s called practical magic,” she says. “We're really into the practicality of the magic and being like, ‘if it's there, hey, bring it on,’ and we’ll be open to it.”

As for Williams, she has dabbled in witchcraft a bit more directly, with the goal of being able to see her own future. “I like to read tarot cards a little bit and have asked the cards lots of questions in life,” she says. King also consults Williams for those fortune-telling needs, but chooses to take a more low-key approach in her own life.

“I try to manifest. You write things down, and you set intentions,” King says. “There are so many ways to practice witchcraft and so many special ways to feel connected to your spirituality and who you are. But I’m not well versed in tarot card reading at all, so I leave that to Maisie, thank goodness, so that she can tell me what to expect in my life going forward.”

If anyone can do it, it’s the daughter of an Owens sister.