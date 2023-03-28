We’ve got a secret and luckily, don’t have to keep it. Almost six years after that doozy of a finale, the Pretty Little Liars cast reunited for Every Day Action, raising funds for the non-profit organisation which re-allocates food waste on TV and film sets to those in need. Lucy Hale, who portrayed Aria Montgomery, Ashley Benson who played Hanna Marin, and Troian Bellisario who brought Spencer Hastings to life all made sure to share pictures on Instagram of their special reunion.

On her own feed, Hale captioned the photos: “Mini reunion for an amazing cause.” While Benson wrote “My girls,” along with a heart. Organiser Bellisario shared a sweet message thanking her friends for showing up. “How lucky am I? I got a mini reunion with these two angel people. Thank you for coming @ashleybenson & @lucyhale. Seeing you both in person is definitely a highlight of my whole year.” The show’s creator and writer Marlene King was warmed by the reunion and posted some hearts in response.

However, the reunion was notably missing Shay Mitchell, who played Emily Fields, and fans were quick to notice. “Emily is missing,” commented one fan, with another writing: “We’re just missing Shay.” For the uninitiated, Pretty Little Liars was a teen thriller series based on Sara Shepherd’s books of the same name. The show had viewers across the world clutching their friend’s hands as the four protagonists set off to uncover the mysterious identity of their stalker “A.” The four friends initially were searching for their missing pal, the devilish Alison DiLaurentis, portrayed by Sasha Pieterse. Many fans also mentioned Sasha’s absence in the comments of the unofficial PLL reunion pics.

Whilst the original series ran between 2011-2017, it was rebooted in 2022 and called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The reboot has already been renewed for a second season after a successful debut and features a whole new cast but just as much secrecy and drama.