10 Famous People You Forgot Guest-Starred In The Original PLL

For seven seasons, the original Pretty Little Liars took viewers on a twisty journey as the mysterious “A” terrorized the fictional town of Rosewood. Starring Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery), and Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields), the Freeform (previously ABC Family) series ended in 2017 — but lived on in two single-season spinoffs, The Perfectionists and Ravenswood, as well as HBO Max’s Original Sin, premiering on July 28.

Before the original teen drama solved its final mystery, however, plenty of famous faces passed through Rosewood, as a mix of fictional and real-life characters. While some of them were instantly recognizable, others who’d yet to have their breakout moment flew a little more under the radar. As you prepare to meet Original Sin’s new cast, revisit some of Pretty Little Liars’ guest stars you may have forgotten about.

Sydney Sweeney

Freeform/screenshot

Before her star-making turns in The Handmaid’s Tale, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney appeared in the 2017 series finale as Rosewood High student Willa. Though she was part of Addison's (Ava Allan) group in Season 7 — something Emily advised her against — Willa informed Hadley (Celesse Rivera) that their friend was “gone,” explaining in one scene, “I’ve looked everywhere for her, I think I heard her scream.”

Maddie Ziegler

In Season 6’s “She’s No Angel,” Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler earned her “creepy dancer” credit in an opening scene set in one of Spencer’s nightmares. Choreographed by So You Think You Can Dance’s Travis Wall and set to Claude Debussy’s “Syrinx” flute solo, the strange dance only grew more mysterious when Hanna and Spencer later broke into Radley and found an old photo of the girl. Executive producer and writer Oliver Goldstick later told Entertainment Weekly that Ziegler was a “huge fan of the show” and asked for a role.

Adam Lambert

For October 2012’s Halloween episode, Adam Lambert guested as a fictionalized version of himself — though costumed as a vampire — and performed two original songs, “Cuckoo” and “Trespassing.” Aside from singing, the American Idol finalist also shared a brief scene with Hale’s Aria aboard a train.

Robbie Amell

Freeform/screenshot

The star of Prime Video’s Upload played Noel Kahn’s (Brant Daugherty) brother Eric in one Season 3 episode. In 2012’s “The Kahn Game,” Eric’s old “friend” CeCe Drake (Vanessa Ray) invited Spencer and Aria to join her at Noel’s cabin party — though she and Eric snuck off to a closet to “catch up” after a game of Truth or Dare.

Missy Franklin

As a member of Rosewood High’s swim team, Emily was starstruck when real-life Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin showed up at The Brew in 2013’s “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” Introduced by Shana (Aeriél Miranda), who met and befriended the swimmer at the airport, Emily nervously chatted with Franklin about Rosewood’s swim program and even congratulated her on her impressive Olympics run.

Patrick J. Adams

Freeform/screenshot

Though they didn’t marry until six years later, Bellisario’s real-life husband and star of Suits, portrayed Hardy, Ezra’s (Ian Harding) former college friend and roommate in Season 1’s “Reality Bites Me” episode. After showing up at Ezra’s short story reading, he quickly picked up on his old pal’s scandalous relationship with Aria and advised him against it.

Rumer Willis

Freeform/screenshot

Before going on to win Dancing with the Stars in 2015, Rumer Willis played Habitat for Humanity supervisor Zoe in 2013’s “The Guilty Girl's Handbook.” The Season 4 episode revealed that Zoe worked with Emily in Haiti, and after catching up at The Brew, she invited her on another service trip to Nicaragua.

Marcia Clark

The real-life prosecutor in the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial played fictional Rosewood district attorney Sidney Barnes in Season 4’s “Now You See Me, Now You Don’t.” During the police station scene, Clark approaches Hanna’s mom, Ashley (Laura Leighton), and informs her that her office was dropping its charges against her.

Diego Boneta

Freeform/screenshot

As Rosewood Country Club tennis instructor Alex, Diego Boneta’s character had a brief romance with Spencer in Season 1. After appearing in PLL, the Mexican actor and musician went on to star in 2012’s Rock of Ages as well as Netflix’s Luis Miguel: The Series in 2018.

Ryan Guzman

Freeform/screenshot

Wanting to learn self-defense techniques in the event of an “A” attack, Aria enlisted the services of Ryan Guzman’s martial arts instructor character, Jake, in Season 4. During one of their training sessions, Aria kissed Jake, but he only briefly served as her love interest over the course of four episodes. Most recently, Guzman has been starring as Eddie on Fox’s 9-1-1.