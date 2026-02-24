Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the gift that keeps on giving. The classic 1813 novel has repeatedly been adapted for screen since the advent of film and television, and now, in the age of streaming, a Netflix version of the timeless love story is coming in the form of a six-part limited series starring Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden.

Netflix’s star-studded Pride & Prejudice is billed as “a faithful, classic adaptation” of the beloved tale centered on Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. The miniseries is written by British author Dolly Alderton, who won a National Book Award for autobiography with her 2018 memoir, Everything I Know About Love.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton said in a statement. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”

Here’s everything to know about Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice miniseries, including its release date, trailer, and cast.

A First Look At The Miniseries

Netflix surprised regency fans by premiering the miniseries’ first teaser in U.K. theaters ahead of the new Wuthering Heights movie starring Margot Robbit and Jacob Elordi. The streamer then officially released the preview on Feb. 24, offering up a first look at Corrin as Elizabeth and Lowden as Mr. Darcy, plus the yearning to come, to eager viewers.

Meet The Cast

Though the teaser focuses on Corrin and Lowden, the miniseries boasts a talented cast beyond its two leads. Corrin’s on-screen parents are played by Olivia Colman and Rufus Dewell. The other Bennet sisters are portrayed by Freya Mavor (Jane), Rhea Norwood (Lydia), Hopey Parish (Mary), and Hollie Avery (Kitty). Meanwhile, the Mr. Darcy’s friend Mr. Bingley is played by Daryl McCormack, and Siena Kelly plays Caroline Bingley. The cast also includes Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg, Jamie Demetriou as Mr. Collins, and Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham.

When Is The Pride & Prejudice Release Date?

No specific release date for the miniseries has yet been announced. However, fans can look forward to Pride & Prejudice in the fall of 2026.