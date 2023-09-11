Like most children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are heading back to school as summer draws to a close. As Entertainment Tonight reports, the siblings began their new school term on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Lambrook School in the Berkshire countryside, breaking royal tradition with their father’s educational history.

As a youngster, heir to the throne Prince William attended the Mrs. Mynors Nursery School alongside his younger brother Prince Harry, and later attended the all-boys institutions Wetherby School and Ludgrove School. However, William and Kate Middleton opted to send their three children to a co-educational school, which they can attend together and not be separated according to gender.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source also explained that Lambrook School has ensured the privacy of the Prince and Princess of Wales for as long as their royal offspring are enrolled at the institution, which boasts facilities including a golf course, a swimming pool, a dance studio, and more.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales though have done everything they can to insulate their children from the pressures of their future so they can enjoy a normal childhood,” the source claimed, adding that George, Charlotte, and Louis are also “slowly getting introduced to Royal engagements and could do their first Royal tour as a family of five in the next year.”

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

The three royal siblings first joined Lambrook School in Sept. 2022, after the Cambridge family moved to Windsor from Kensington Palace in central London. Prior to their big move, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had been studying at Thomas’s Battersea in London, while Louis was still attending nursery school.

During his children’s first day at Lambrook last year, Prince William revealed that George and Charlotte were “looking forward” to starting a new term at the school, and had “lots of questions.”