The Prince Of Pegging Drama, Explained

Royal families and monarchies are no strangers to gossip and questions about their fidelity. And the British royal family in particular is certainly no exception. Where fans have avidly watched The Crown for insights into the love lives of royalty (lest we forget about Prince Charles and Camilla’s relationship, too!) there are certainly more timely infidelities running riot in the rumour mill. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge himself has been embroiled in such rumours. But what do we know about Prince William’s alleged affair? Who is the lady in question? And what was the whole #PrinceOfPegging about? Here’s what we know.

Who Is The ‘Prince Of Pegging’?

First of all, it is important to note that nothing here is confirmed or verified information, but an explanation of the conversation happening online. The Duke of Cambridge was brandished the ‘Prince of Pegging’ after DeuxMoi ran an anonymous post about a royal affair. Important to note that DeuxMoi has a disclaimer saying: “this account does not claim any information published is based in fact.”

But anyway, there was a (rather scandalous) claim made about an unidentified royal, suspected to be Prince William, about an extramarital affair and a love of pegging. “This is so salacious I’m almost too shook to share with you (but will anyway),” the post read. “This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English aristo set, and is the talk of every party and desk. At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in. The wife doesn’t mind her and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as things don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman.”

So, Is Prince William Having An Affair?

The Deuxmoi post is believed to be about Prince William for a few reasons. Namely that the Duke has been previously romantically connected to Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley (pronounced Chumley, naturally), with reports of this affair having surfaced on and off for years. Hanbury is (or was) a member of the Cambridges’ inner circle, and she and her husband live at Houghton Hall in Norfolk, a stone’s throw from them the Duke and Duchess’ Anmer Hall residence. The “old fashioned” wife is believed to be Kate Middleton, naturally. Despite the spike in searches for pegging and Prince William’s affair, Buckingham Palace have not addressed rumours and, given their track record, are unlikely to address the matter publicly. In the past week alone, the Duke and Duchess have attended a variety of events, both alone and together, to carry out their royal duties. Most notably of all, they attended the Commonwealth Games with Princess Charlotte in tow.

Who Is Rose Hanbury?

As previously stated, Rose Hanbury is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She and the Duke of Cambridge move in the same circles, as Hanbury’s grandmother — Lady Elizabeth Lambert — was a bridesmaid for Queen Elizabeth. Hanbury has been a guest at numerous royal events, including the Cambridges’ wedding in 2011, President Trump’s state visit, and most recently, Prince Philip’s memorial service. It’s also rumoured that Hanbury and Kate Middleton were pretty good friends, until that is, Kate started to see Hanbury as her “rural rival” – as Gawker has pointed out, they look rather alike.

Hanbury married David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, in 2009, having first met on holiday in Italy in 2003. There is a 23-year age gap between the couple, and, according to Hello! Magazine, tied the knot after being engaged for just two days. They share three children: Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage; Oliver, Lord Cholmondeley; and Lady Iris.

The Marchioness is a former model, and used to be signed to Storm Models, the same agency that discovered Kate Moss. Back in 2016, she shared a picture to Instagram of herself and Amanda Seyfried modelling for Miu Miu in Vogue. She was also briefly a researcher for Conservative MP, Michael Gove.

Why Does It Matter?

Even though #PrinceOfPegging definitely brought us some light hearted memes and some much needed humour, it doesn’t reflect all that well on the royal family as an institution. Especially when you consider the number of scandals – Prince Harry’s comments, the infamous Oprah interview, Prince Andrew’s civil sexual assault case and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Charles’s dodgy dealings etc – it paints a very precarious picture for the future of the monarchy beyond Queen Elizabeth II’s rule. Which begs the questions: what will happen when the Queen does pass away? Some may say otherwise, but for the royal family, not all publicity is good publicity.