Prince Harry Shared How Fatherhood Has Changed His Outlook On The Climate Crisis

In a video supporting the launch of the conservation-based streaming service WaterBear, Prince Harry described how fatherhood has impacted his commitment to tackling climate change. “The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?”

“We can’t steal their future,” he continued (via People). “We really can’t. That’s not the job we’re here for. I’ve always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it.”

Protecting the world for future generations has always been one of Harry’s passions, as he recently reiterated in an annual report as president of conservation organisation African Parks, People notes. The Duke of Sussex spoke on how becoming a father has made him feel more strongly about giving children “the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them, and a future of possibility and opportunity.”

“I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems.”

Harry raised similar sentiments back in October at the launch of GQ’s Heroes Festival, during a conversation with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson. “Being a dad myself, the whole point in life, I guess, for me, is to try and leave the world in a better place than when you found it.”