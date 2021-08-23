Prince Harry, Zendaya, & More Got Shout Outs In Beyoncé’s Virgo Yearbook

August 22 marks the beginning of Virgo season, a time for pragmatism, organisation, and self-care, according to astrologers. It’s also a time to celebrate a bunch of celebrity birthdays because a lot of talented people were born with their sun in Virgo, including the queen of music herself, Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

On September 4, 2021, Beyoncé – who we know to be an astrology enthusiast – will be turning 40 and she’s decided to celebrate the arrival of Virgo season with something special. While the “Formation” singer is known to post birthday shout outs sporadically throughout the year, on August 22, she uploaded an entire yearbook to her website in celebration of her fellow Virgos. The yearbook features 37 celebrity shout outs, each represented by photos of their younger selves.

Almost immediately, Twitter was flooded with K-Pop fans as they celebrated the inclusion of BTS member Jungkook, with some even predicting a collaboration between the “Single Ladies” star and the seven-piece boy band.

Alongside Jungkook are some other major music stars, as well as athletes, actors, artists, and activists. On the fourth row, between Idris Elba and Gloria Estefan, is a very sweet picture of Prince Harry as a baby. The Duke of Sussex was born on September 15, 1984, meaning his sun sign is firmly in Virgo. He will turn 37 this year.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After fans spotted Harry on the list, one wrote on Twitter, “Oh lawd I'm about to flatline. Queen #Beyonce has #PrinceHarry on her website for Virgo season.” Equally excited, another said, “Aww Prince Harry. It’s Virgo season.” And reiterating the Virgo love that Beyoncé has put out there, another tweeted, “#Beyonce welcomes all to Virgo season. Hello #PrinceHarry! You are really hardworking, creative, reliable, patient, and kind. Keep Thriving!”

Other celebrities featured in the yearbook are Adam Sandler, Amy Winehouse, Ava DuVernay, Zendaya, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas, Mother Teresa, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jennifer Hudson.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4

Loretta Devine and Dua Lipa (who were born on August 21 and August 22, respectively) have a “Happy Birthday” shout out while activist Lucille Times is featured alongside the message “Rest In Paradise”. I told you – a lot of talented people.

Born August 23, Kobe Bryant has been awarded the title Most Valuable Player and underneath his picture, Queen Bey has outlined the Virgos character traits: hard-working, creative, reliable, patient, kind.

Happy Virgo season, everyone!