We’ll All Be Feeling Focused During Virgo Season

The sun is officially leaving its home sign of Leo and moving into earth sign Virgo’s territory on August 22, kicking off Virgo season 2021. This solar shift will prompt us to clean up our collective acts after a month of partying through Leo season. Everyone will experience this astrological vibe differently, though, so you’ll want to be aware of how Virgo season 2021 will affect your zodiac sign.

Virgo is the zodiac’s mutable earth sign, and its energy is all about helping us to refine our routines, and start getting organized. This pragmatic energy is perfect for focusing on work and finding ways to make our schedules flow more smoothly. As the sign associated with wellness, Virgo season is a great time to re-up on our health goals and spruce up our self-care routines. Join a fun exercise class, or hit up a farmer’s market for some fresh produce in between running errands.

During the first week of Virgo season 2021, the sign’s ruling planet Mercury will be transiting through the sign’s territory — and powerhouse planet Mars will be in Virgo through most of the coming month, too. This cluster of planetary energies will amplify the Virgo zodiac vibe and get us fully on our grinds, so we’ll be better able to tackle detail-oriented projects. The Virgo energy will peak during the exuberant September 2021 new moon on September 6. That’ll be one of the best moments of the season to plant seeds for the future and create some practical magic in your life.

Read on for your Virgo season 2021 horoscopes so you know how to best utilize this clear-thinking vibe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Time to get organized, Aries! Use the practical energy of Virgo season to revamp your routine and make sure it’s working for you and supporting your wellness. Clean up your calendar, set a fresh schedule for yourself, and check in on your goals. You can form new habits in as little as a few weeks, so start making holistic and health-minded moves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Virgo season’s earthy energy is revving up your flirty and creative side, Taurus, so expect for inspiration and good vibes to be flowing all month long. Set aside time to indulge in playful things that bring you joy. Think fun hobbies, romantic pursuits, or artistic endeavors. It’s a great time to get out on the dating scene or take a few mental health days that allow you to have fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Virgo season marks the last month of summer, Gemini, so be sure to focus your energies into your home life. Tidy up your space, clean out your closets, and do some organization projects to get things feeling fresh. If you live with a partner, family members, or roommates, it’s also good time to clear the air with them and untangle any messy emotional situations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your mind is on fire this month, Cancer, so channel all of Virgo’s detail-oriented energy into your work life and day-to-day communications. You’ll have lots of energy for connecting with friends and interacting with the people around you, and you’ll also be on point when it comes to managing logistical matters. Use this productive vibe to spruce up your social life and get ahead at work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

After an indulgent birthday month, Virgo season brings an ideal opportunity to clean up your finances and get your accounts in tip-top shape. Make a detailed budget for yourself and be meticulous about how you spend your hard-earned income. Need to negotiate a raise or find a new gig? Now’s an ideal time to do so, as this month helps you to clearly see your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

‘Tis the season of you, Virgo! It’s time for a personal makeover, as the sun’s annual illumination of your sign shines a spotlight on your personal desires and how you present yourself. Use this time to spruce up your image and focus on projecting your true self to the world, whether that’s through some fun new accessories or a revamp of your social media pages.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This is a great month for quiet reflection and restoration time, Libra. You’re on the brink of a personal transformation, but in order to get there, you need to give yourself the time and space needed to hear your inner voice. Spend extra time with yourself and indulge in some luxurious self-care. Hot bubble baths, meditation, or a few heart-to-heart conversations with your closest friends will soothe your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Virgo season is here to remind you of the power of positive thinking, Scorpio. The coming month is a great time to get in touch with your values and find ways to use your gifts to help others. Connect with your most optimistic and altruistic friends to boost your mood or sign up for a volunteer gig. By giving back right now, you can actually gain a lot for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your professional life is being lit up with energy this month, Sag, so buckle down and starting making your career goals come true. Instead of showing off or getting overly critical of your performance, take the middle path. By simply being diligent, well-organized, and upping your attention to detail, you can get ahead at work and start impressing all the right people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It’s time to expand your world, Cap — literally and figuratively. Virgo season is lighting up your wild side and asking you to embark on some new adventures that’ll offer you some much-needed perspective on life. Whether that means planning out the details of an exciting trip, signing up for an interesting course, or saying yes to something that’s slightly out of your comfort zone, now’s the time to do it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Things might feel heavy this month, Aqua, as you’re in the midst of some serious personal growth spurts. However, you can use Virgo season’s pragmatic energy to make sense of your feelings by diving under the surface of your life and doing a little emotional housekeeping. If there’s baggage in your intimate relationships, address it and set clear-cut boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Relationships are complicated, Pisces, but this month offers you a chance to clean up your affairs and be more present. If you’re in a relationship, check in on both you and your partners’ needs and make sure you’re being helpful to each other in the ways that count. If you’re single, check in with yourself about what you’re looking for in a partnership — and don’t settle for second best.