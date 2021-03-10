If your birthday falls between approximately August 23 to September 22, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Virgo (but you probably already knew that!). Virgos are the organized and down-to-earth fixers of the zodiac with an amazing eye for detail and a knack for being efficient. Virgo energy can help us to get into a functional routine and clean up the messy areas of our lives.

Whether you're a Virgo, your crush or partner is a Virgo, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Virgo zodiac traits — and what it means if Virgo is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Virgo: The Zodiac's Organizer

Virgo is represented by the symbol of the maiden (who is often depicted holding chaffs of wheat), which speaks to their unpretentious vibe and natural sense of purity. Virgo's ruling planet is detail-oriented Mercury, which amplifies their observant and meticulous nature and gives them an analytical edge. As one of the mutable zodiac signs, Virgos are naturally adaptable to the ever-changing nature of life — they're great at staying organized and on top of their schedules, even in the midst of chaos. As Virgos are of the element of earth, they're highly focused on practical matters and tend to approach life from a pragmatic perspective.

"Much more than just critical fussbudgets, Virgos are flawless in their efficiency in and execution of the simplest to grandest of tasks," Virgo-born astrologer Marissa Leigh Jackson tells Bustle. "Virgos take a lot of heat, but they can handle it. They will listen to your random rants and always remember your coffee order. Keep them around."

Virgo vibes are no-nonsense and all about improvement, so they're helpful to call on for working on any cleaning or organization projects, or embarking on health- or wellness-related goals. This is also a routine-oriented energy, so Virgos thrive when they can get into a thoroughly thought-out rhythm, stick to their plans, and be their productive selves.

Virgo In Love & Relationships

Virgos have a natural inclination to improve the world around them, so it makes sense that many Virgo romantic traits reflect that, too. They're helpful and attentive partners who enjoy offering favors and advice in order to show their love. Acts of service are definitely the Virgoan love language, so while they may not be mushy and romantic about their feelings, their willingness to run an errand for you when you're busy or help you prepare for an important work event are expression of their affections for you. Virgos are known for being picky and having high expectations in love, but once they find someone who's compatible with their lifestyle and appreciative of their talents, they can be great partners.

The signs most compatible with Virgo are fellow earth signs Taurus and Capricorn, as well as water signs Cancer and Scorpio. Virgos love tidiness, so make sure you clean up nicely before meeting up and thoroughly plan the details of your date — and don't be late! Basic manners are important to a Virgo, so be punctual and presentable if you're trying to woo them.

If Virgo Is Your Sun Sign...

If Virgo is your sun sign, then you've got a scrupulous eye, a strong sense of duty toward others, and a penchant for striving toward perfection in all things. These qualities can make you productive. When you're passionate about something, you'll put in your all to meet every demand and ensure every T is crossed and I is dotted. Virgos are tireless in their quest to get things "just so," but they're able to make all the hard work look easy, as they rarely seek attention or accolades for their efforts. You can spot an error or a typo from a mile away — because you want everything to be the best that it can be.

While Virgos criticisms are almost always coming from a place of love, be wary of coming off as nit-picky or harsh. Constructive criticism just feels like criticism if the person receiving it hears it too often, so try to let go of your need to control every facet of things and go with the flow. Flaws and imperfections are a part of life, and it's OK not everything and everyone around you meets the high expectations that you set for yourself.

If Virgo Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Virgo, you're probably more reserved and controlled about expressing your emotions than most. You have a tendency to try to rationalize your feelings, although this can sometimes be frustrating for you — as not all feelings make logical sense! It's not always easy for you to talk about your feelings, so you prefer to express your care by doing helpful things for others rather than opening up.

If Virgo Is Your Rising Sign...

Your rising sign represents your surface-level self and the version of you that you present to the outside world. If your rising sign is Virgo, you're naturally refined and have a simple but classic sense of style. While you may not try to steal the show, you make a good first impression, as you come off as cool, calm, and collected. You have a knack for presenting yourself as being organized and put-together, even if you feel scattered inside.