Prince Harry Gets Candid About Wanting To Reconcile With Charles & William

Prince Harry’s “intimate and heartfelt” memoir Spare will be released on Jan. 10. To promote the book, the Duke of Sussex is participating in two interviews — one with ITV’s Tom Bradby and another with CBS News correspondent Anderson Cooper for an episode of 60 Minutes. Described by ITV as an “in-depth discussion” about the book and his life since leaving the royal institution, the interview will air two days before his memoir is published.

In a trailer released by the broadcaster, Harry speaks about wanting “my father [and] my brother back” but that any reconciliation is highly unlikely as “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains.” Harry’s interview with Bradby is shaping up to be as eye-opening as his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. So here’s everything we know about ITV’s Harry: The Interview so far and how to tune in.

What Is Prince Harry Expected To Talk About?

Per ITV’s synopsis, Harry will talk to Bradby about “a range of subjects including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.” Filmed in Montecito, California, Harry: The Interview will go “into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the royal family” and see the Duke of Sussex share “his own personal story, in his own words” as he does in his memoir.

Ian Rumsey, ITN’s Productions Managing Director and Executive Producer, said the interview is “a raw and intimate perspective of his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him.”

Who Is Tom Bradby?

Bradby is a journalist and an ITV News at Ten anchor. He’s worked for the broadcaster for over 30 years, starting as an Ireland correspondent from 1993 to 1996 before becoming an Asia correspondent from 1999 to 2001. Bradby then worked as ITV’s royal correspondent, covering events like the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. He was also the news broadcaster’s UK editor and political editor.

Having been a royal correspondent for a long period of time, Bradby came to know Harry and Prince William very well. He conducted the first interview with William and Kate Middleton following their engagement, and was a guest at their wedding in 2011.

Bradby became close with Harry after working on documentaries about the royal’s charity work in Africa. He attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, and hosted a documentary for ITV following the couple during their royal tour of South Africa. During the programme, Bradby asked Meghan if she was OK following the media scrutiny that surrounded her first pregnancy, and Harry admitted that he and William were on “different paths” signalling a rift between them. The journalist has admitted feeling “a little bit caught in the middle” amidst the arguments, being close with both Harry and William. “It’s a deeply uncomfortable place to be,” he said in 2021.

How To Watch Harry: The Interview

Harry: The Interview airs on Sunday (Jan. 8) at 9 p.m. on ITV1 and ITVX. As for the CBS News 60 Minutes special, it will air in the U.S. on Sunday night, also, but it’s unclear when it’ll be available to watch in the UK. Bustle has reached out for further clarification, but clips of interviews are often posted on the series’ YouTube channel.