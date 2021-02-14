Valentine's Day brought big news from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan announced they’re expecting a baby, as People reported Sunday. The couple shared via a spokesperson that they are “overjoyed” about their growing family, which also includes their 1-year-old son, Archie.

The duke and duchess, who wed in May 2018, didn’t reveal a due date for the newest royal baby, but it seems safe to assume that Meghan is out of her first trimester. Her bump is already visible in the photo shared with the announcement, which was taken remotely by their photographer friend Misan Harriman, per People. In it, both look as thrilled as their spokesperson described, with huge smiles on their faces.

The news is all the sweeter after Meghan revealed in November that she suffered a miscarriage in July. The former Suits star opened up about the experience in a New York Times op-ed about healing, recalling how she sat in her hospital bed, “watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine.” She advocated for people to ask others if they’re OK, arguing that “in being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Misan Harriman

Overall, 2020 was a year of change for the couple. They famously “stepped back” as senior members of the royal family, making the announcement in January. They decided to move to North America, starting in Canada before ultimately settling in California. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic also hit, making it difficult for them to travel back and forth between the United States and the United Kingdom. Amid that, they made big career moves, including signing major deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce podcasts, documentaries, other educational programming.

While 2020 had its challenges, Harry and Meghan highlighted its good points during a recorded conversation with Malala Yousafzai on International Day of the Girl. The biggest one was related to parenting Archie, who turns 2 in May. “We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything,” Harry said, per E! News.

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow,” Meghan added. “In the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally.”

With the newest royal baby on the way, 2021 is set to be another significant year for the Sussexes.