A longstanding royal Christmas tradition separates the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, who worked for the late Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals for 15 years, disclosed to The Mirror that Prince William and Kate Middleton eat breakfast separately on Christmas Day.

This festive royal tradition is upheld by all couples within the Firm, who typically celebrate the holidays at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

While the women of the family eat their Christmas breakfast in the privacy of their rooms, the men meet in the dining room at 8.30 a.m. to enjoy a morning feast.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Royal Men Like A “Hearty Breakfast”

McGrady also previously shared details of the royal family’s Christmas morning breakfast with the Daily Mail.

“On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee delivered to their rooms,” he revealed.

As for the men, they prefer a “hearty breakfast” consisting of bacon, mushrooms, kippers, and grilled kidneys.

The royals then come together after breakfast to attend an 11 a.m. mass at the nearby St. Mary Magdalene Church. “When they return, it’s straight into pre-lunch drinks,” McGrady added.

The royal family on Christmas Day. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Royal Christmas Eve Traditions

Chef McGrady also disclosed that royal family members congregate on Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. to enjoy afternoon tea “in the ornate Sandringham saloon under its exquisitely painted ceiling.”

As Prince Harry noted in his memoir Spare, royals also exchange gifts on Christmas Eve rather than on the big day itself.

“We were at Sandringham in a big room with a long table covered with white cloth and white name card,” Harry recalled in the book. “At the start of the night, each of us located our place, stood before our mound of presents."

“Then suddenly, everyone began opening at the same time. A free-for-all, with scores of family members talking at once and pulling at bows and tearing at wrapping paper,” he added.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

According to the official royal website, the family “lay out their presents on trestle tables and will exchange their gifts at teatime.”