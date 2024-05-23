Prince William Reveals How George Might Take After Him & Prince Harry

Prince George might be on a similar path to his father, Prince William. On May 21, the Prince of Wales attended a Buckingham Palace garden party, where he spoke about his eldest child with Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey, a padre at RAF (Royal Air Force) Coningsby.

As Hello! reported, Prince William said George would be keen on visiting Lacey’s RAF base in Lincoln, England, describing the young royal as a “potential pilot in the making.”

William’s comments followed his family visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in the summer of 2023. Along with his father, Kate Middleton, and younger siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, George was photographed exploring the military planes on display.

Before that, George visited the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016 looking just as enthralled. That same year, the Princess of Wales reportedly shared that her eldest son is “obsessed with the air cadets and wants to join.”

George’s keen interest in all things pilots and planes comes as little surprise given the British monarchy’s long-standing connections to the Royal Air Force.

Royal Family’s RAF History

Between 2010 and 2013, Prince William worked as an RAF helicopter Search and Rescue pilot in Anglesey, Wales, where he previously resided with the Princess of Wales.

King Charles III, who also previously served in the Royal Air Force, handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to William in May 2024, and described his eldest son as a “very good pilot indeed.”

Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

The heir to the throne’s younger brother, Prince Harry, has his own aviation history. The Duke of Sussex (formerly Lieutenant Wales) was awarded his flying wings in 2010 after completing a months-long Army Pilot Course with the Army Aviation Centre.

Harry went on to serve as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan during his decade in the British military and also flew during training missions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.