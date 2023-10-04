Many admire the British monarchy for its devotion to long-established traditions, but one historic royal convention might end with the second in line to the throne, Prince George.

Per Daily Mail, it has been standard practice for decades that the royal family members serve in the military in some capacity, whether in the Army, Navy, or Royal Air Force. However, the 10-year-old prince will not be expected to serve before he is crowned King, signaling a break with a centuries-old tradition.

“In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later,” a source close to the royal family claimed. “If any of the Wales’s three children had a particular passion then their parents would be happy for them to pursue it.”

George comes from a long line of servicemen and women, as his father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandmother, and great-grandfather all have military experience.

Prince William trained at the Royal Military Academy for seven years and later joined the RAF Search and Rescue Force. Younger brother Prince Harry also served in Afghanistan, while King Charles III served in the Navy and Royal Air Force.

The late Queen Elizabeth II also worked in the military before she acceded to the throne, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) at age 19 during the Second World War.

Imperial War Museums/Imperial War Museums/Getty Images

Historian Hugo Vickers described the monarchy’s departure from their military tradition as “significant,” explaining to the Daily Mail: “It shows that times are moving on ... Maybe the military won’t prove to be the best course for Prince George.”

Although George isn’t required to serve his country, the youngster appears to have expressed some interest in the military. The royal heir visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford during the summer of 2023, where he was reportedly excited to raise the ramp on a C-17 transport aircraft.

For now, though, George’s next big endeavors are studying for his exams and starting at his rumored new school, Eton College — his dad’s alma mater.