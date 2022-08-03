Royal Family

13 Photos Of Princess Charlotte Loving The Commonwealth Games

And being a little restless, too.

By Sam Rogers

Princess Charlotte joined her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on an official visit to the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2, winning over spectators with her enthusiastic expressions.

As well as watching a variety of competitions, the Cambridges also paid a visit to SportsAid, which supports young athletes. During her visit, Princess Charlotte placed a medal on its medal board.

