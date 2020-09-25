Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie, as she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The news came via Twitter on the morning on Sept. 27, when the official royal family account wrote: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Eugenie, who is tenth in line to the throne, also took to her own Instagram to post an adorable image of two teddy bear shoes to personally announce the news to her followers. Alongside the sweet picture, in which you can see her padparadscha sapphire engagement ring, she posted a happy picture of herself and Jack with the caption: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...."