The Queen Is “Delighted” To Welcome Her 9th Great-Grandchild

The Queen's latest great-grandchild has arrived safely – and she is said to be "delighted" with the news. Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, a son, this morning (Feb. 9), Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," the official statement read.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The baby weighed 8lbs 1oz.

Princess Eugenie's decision to give birth at Portland Hospital follows in the footsteps of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who became the first member of the royal family to choose a non-NHS hospital when she had her two daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, at the privately-owned institution. Meghan Markle also gave birth at the Central London hospital in 2019.

Princess Eugenie shared an intimate snap of her bundle of joy via Instagram, accompanied with three blue heart emojis – but no name reveal. The couple, who married in October 2019, also announced their pregnancy via Eugenie's social media account, posting a cute picture of the couple holding a pair of teddy bear baby booties.

The baby is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild, and the first grandchild of the Duke and Duchess of York. Per the Telegraph, baby York will be "11th in line to the throne, pushing the Earl of Wessex down to 12th place, and his children James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise down to 13th and 14th, respectively."

Princess Eugenie's little boy is second cousin to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children, (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis,) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie.

It is unclear whether Princess Eugenie will pose on the steps with her husband when she leaves the hospital. Introducing royal babies to the press was a tradition her mother, Princess Diana, and the Duchess of Cambridge have all observed.