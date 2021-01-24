Why Diana Broke The "Twilight Sleep" Royal Birth Tradition

This year we're set to have royal baby fever, with both Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie expecting little ones sometime in 2021. It's been a while since the nation has come together to celebrate the life of a new royal, and now two are coming along at once. So now feels like a great time to look back at some of the most notable royal births throughout the years.

Whether following royal protocol or ditching tradition altogether, there's always a ceremony of sorts to welcome new members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth started the trend of breaking a few royal traditions, while her daughter Princess Anne led the charge on the Lindo Wing becoming the unofficial official place of to give birth to little princes, princesses, dukes, etc.

Each royal generation has taken their own approach when it comes to announcing a new royal baby to the world, as well as sharing the experiences they face during pregnancy. Princess Diana and the Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, were both known to have suffered with severe morning sickness, and more recently Zara Tindall and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about their heartbreaking experiences with miscarriages.

Although it’s a while yet until Zara and Eugenie introduce their latest additions to the royal family, why don’t you take a look back at some of the most memorable royal births in British history?

Queen Elizabeth Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The Queen had traditional home births with her four children. Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward were born in Buckingham Palace, while Princess Anne was born in Clarence House due to renovations at the Palace. It's not entirely clear whether the Queen had maternity leave, but it seems she had a much more flexible schedule with Charles and Anne as they were both born before she was coronated. With the birth of her first child, Her Majesty put an end to one particularly unusual tradition: the practice of having a senior politician present at royal births to verify the baby's "regal legitimacy." This duty, which dates back centuries, would usually be carried out by the Home Secretary.

Princess Margaret Reginald Davis/Shutterstock Princess Margaret followed in her sister's footsteps and gave birth at home, having her son David at Clarence House and daughter Sarah at Kensington Palace. Both were born via Caesarean section at Margaret's request.

Princess Anne Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Anne truly broke royal tradition with Peter and Zara. Instead of having her son and daughter at home, Anne started the trend of giving birth at the private Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's Hospital, as well as posing for photos on the hospital steps. In even more firsts, Peter became "the first untitled grandchild of a British sovereign," as the New York Times reported in 1977. No reason was given as to why, but speculation at the time suggested it was down to Anne and her partner Mark Phillips' "freewheeling and independent" spirit. Love.

Princess Diana Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Princess Diana carried on Anne's tradition of giving birth at the Lindo Wing, having both Prince William and Harry at the private hospital. Diana also opted to have a fully natural birth as opposed to a "twilight sleep," like Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II before her. This is where "the baby would be pulled out with forceps while the mother was under general anaesthetic," per Marie Claire. Diana reportedly also chose to give birth in an upright position as opposed to lying down. "It was the first active royal birth — a complete contrast to the queen's," natural childbirth expert Sheila Kitzinger told the magazine. During her first pregnancy, Diana experienced severe nausea and sickness — a condition known as Hyperemesis Gravidarium. "I didn't know anything because I hadn't read my books, but I knew it was morning sickness because you just do," she said in the book Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words (via International Business Times). She also experienced post-natal depression following William's birth. "Post-natal depression hit me hard," Diana said, "and it wasn't much the baby that produced it, it was the baby that triggered off all else that was going on in my mind. Boy, was I troubled."

Sarah Ferguson Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Unlike Princess Anne and Diana, the Duchess of York decided to have her two daughters at the American-owned Portland Hospital in Westminister. This made Sarah Ferguson the first royal to give birth in a non-NHS hospital, too. That didn't stop the obligatory photoshoot outside, however, with Sarah following Princess Anne and Diana's traditions of showing their newborn additions to the world.

Kate Middleton Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Kate followed in her mother-in-law's footsteps by having all three of her children at the Lindo Wing, as well as posing on the front steps of the private hospital. Like Diana, Kate Middleton also experienced Hyperemesis Gravidarum during her pregnancies. "I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people," she said on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast hosted by Giovanni Fletcher. "Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you, and I think that's the thing, being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family." "I was really sick," Kate continued. "I wasn't eating the things I should be eating. But yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating."

Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex decided to follow Sarah Ferguson's lead and have her first baby at Portland Hospital. However, instead of posing on the hospital steps, Archie was shown to the world two days after his birth at Windsor Castle. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing!" Meghan Markle said of motherhood (via USA Today). "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy." In November 2020, Markle wrote an article for the New York Times where she revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier in the year. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote. "Some people have shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks the truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same."

Zara Tindall Shutterstock In December 2020, former England rugby player Mike Tindall announced that he and Zara Phillips were expecting their third child. "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy," he said on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "I'll love it whether a boy or a girl — but please be a boy!" The couple's two daughters, Mia and Lena, were born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Stroud Maternity Hospital, respectively, so it's looking likely that the third Tindall baby could make their entrance at either one – or maybe somewhere new. Zara also detailed her experiences with miscarrying in an article for the Sunday Times (via BBC News), where she described having to give birth due to the baby being so far along. "You don't talk about it because it's too raw," she said. "But as with everything, time's a great healer.