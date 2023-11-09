Queen Camilla might be married to the head of the British monarchy, but even the most senior of royals can make mistakes.

Camilla joined her husband King Charles III at the State Opening of Parliament on Nov. 8 — a ceremony that marks the start of the United Kingdom’s parliamentary year. However, Camilla almost broke royal protocol before proceedings had even got underway.

A Major Mishap Avoided

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the near mistake in footage of the ceremony uploaded by the UK Parliament. In the video, the Queen goes to sit down before the King, which would break with royal norms of allowing the monarch to sit first.

Before taking her seat, Camilla promptly stopped, and waited for Charles to sit down and deliver the line: “My Lords, pray be seated.”

During the event held at the Palace of Westminster, the reigning monarch is expected to deliver a speech that outlines the proposed laws drafted by the current parliament.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This year, the ceremony was more significant than usual, as it marked the first of Charles’ reign.

Camilla Debuted Her Crown

As per People, Camilla attended her first State Opening of Parliament as Queen wearing the Diamond Diadem crown.

The historic royal headpiece was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the crown during her first State Opening of Parliament in 1952 and at her coronation ceremony the following year, in the summer of 1953.

As the Royal Collection Trust notes, the Diamond Diadem boasts 1,333 diamonds, pearls, and crosses that represent the national emblems of England, Ireland, and Scotland.

Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Charles Also Broke Royal Tradition

Before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, a then Prince Charles famously stepped in for his late mother at the State Opening of Parliament in May last year.

At the time, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would not attend the formal ceremony due to “episodic mobility problems,” and her absence marked the first time Charles had officially represented his mother.