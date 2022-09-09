Everything We Know About The Queen’s Funeral

The nation is in mourning following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8. Having travelled to Balmoral to be by his mother’s side at the end, King Charles III returned to London on Friday, Sept. 9, to set plans in motion for what happens next. Operation London Bridge has been in effect since Her Majesty’s passing. The meticulous course of action oversees everything that happens from the monarch’s time of death to her funeral at Westminster Abbey. However, there is still much discussion as to when the funeral will be held, and what that day will mean for the general public. Read on for everything we know so far about the state funeral plans and the accompanying bank holiday.

The Queen’s Funeral

Under normal circumstances, the day of the Queen’s death would be considered D-Day, ticking upwards each day until the royal funeral around the 10-day mark. But because the official announcement of her death arrived in the evening — at 6.30 p.m. local time — plans for D-Day were shifted to Friday Sept. 9. In total, the UK is scheduled to have 10 days of national mourning.

On D+2 (D-day plus two days) and D+3, which is Sept. 11 and 12, by the adjusted schedule, the Queen’s coffin will be carried up the Royal Mile in a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service, and then placed on the Royal Train at Waverley station for a sombre journey down the east coast mainline.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for approximately four days before her funeral, allowing the heads of state, dignitaries, and the public to pay their respects. It is expected that the Queen’s state funeral will be held on D+10, Monday Sept. 19, at Westminster Abbey in London. The entire service will be televised, and there will be a national two minutes of silence observed.

On the same day, the Queen’s coffin will be interred in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen Mother and King George VI are also buried. The coffin of the Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, will be moved from the Royal Vault to join the Queen’s.

What Happens During the Mourning Period?

The government made the following announcement in regards to the next ten days: “Mourning is very personal and we anticipate individuals, families, communities, and organisations may want to mark Her Majesty’s demise in their own way. There is no expectation on the public or organisations to observe specific behaviours during the mourning period.”

However, there may be significant differences to daily life as the nation goes through this transition. For starters, premiership football matches and certain TV programmes have been postponed. Meanwhile, the rail strikes which were planned for Sept. 15 and 17 have been called off, as a sign of respect to the late Queen.

Will There Be A Bank Holiday?

It is indeed expected that the Queen’s funeral day will be announced as a public holiday, to mark the final day of national mourning. According to the approximate schedule outlined above, this is expected to fall on Monday Sept. 19.