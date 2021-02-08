Will Beth Harmon return to Netflix? Anya Taylor-Joy said she would do a Season 2 of The Queen's Gambit in an interview with Deadline, but told the publication "because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it." However, that doesn't mean new episodes are out of the question, as Taylor-Joy added: "That said, never say ‘never’ in Hollywood."

The Queen's Gambit, which premiered in October 2020, follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she becomes a champion in the male-dominated Cold-War era competitive chess circuit. Beth, who experienced several tragedies in her early life, must also deal with substance use issues along the way. The limited series is based on the novel of the same title, and creators would need to go off-book to continue the show — but given the show's popularity that doesn't mean future episodes are out of the question.

Netflix doesn't usually reveal viewership data, but the streaming platform boasted that The Queen's Gambit was the most-watched scripted limited series to date in November 2020, according to Variety. The platform revealed that 62 million user accounts tuned in to watch the show in the first 28 days.

Taylor-Joy, on the other hand, has ideas about how to continue the series. "It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she’s sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down," the actor told Deadline. The Emma star also told the publication that she has no worries about her ability to return to playing Beth on the show: "I said to myself, ‘If we were shooting tomorrow, I know exactly what I’m doing.' I know how I want to do it, I understand this woman so well."

While Taylor-Joy seems open to doing more episodes of The Queen's Gambit, the actor's schedule has booked up since the show premiered. Taylor-Joy, who recently earned Golden Globe nominations for her role in the Netflix show and for Emma, is set to play a young Furiosa in George Miller's Mad Max prequel, according to Deadline. The star is also currently filming a movie with American Hustle director David O. Russell and is slated to film a feature adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov's Laughter in the Dark with Queen's Gambit director Scott Frank.