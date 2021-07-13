Last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was one of the few recent awards shows to be held in its standard mid-September slot despite complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it took place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center rather than the more intimate Microsoft Theater, where the show’s gone down for over a decade, and featured many virtual celebrity appearances. The amount of actors who will attend this year’s ceremony in person is yet to be determined, but the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will see the show return to the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 19, 2021. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the show will be broadcast on both CBS and Paramount+, and the full list of nominations was announced on July 13 by Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting).

The 2020 Emmy Awards was largely dominated by HBO’s Watchmen and Succession, Netflix’s Ozark, Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek. But considering its eligibility period ended in May 2020, this year’s ceremony recognizes the many series that filled quarantine, as well as the first round of shows to be produced amid the pandemic. Leading the nominations by platform with 130 is HBO, while Netflix closely follows in second place with 129, Disney+ in third with 71, and NBC in fourth with 46. Tied for the most program nominations is Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian with 24 each, while other top nominees include WandaVision (23), The Handmaid's Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen's Gambit (18), and Mare of Easttown (16).

READ NEXT: Celebrities React To Earning Emmy Nominations

While Netflix has taken home a total of 112 Emmy Awards, none of them have been in the coveted Outstanding Comedy, Drama, or Limited Series categories. But with nominations for Emily In Paris, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, and more in the main categories, this could be the year that the streaming service finally nabs a trophy for one of its fictional series rather than its cast or crew. Watch the official announcement of the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards’ nominees below (begins at 33:35), or keep scrolling for the full list.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

James Burrows, B Positive

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Widdoes, Mom

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Maya Erskine, PEN15

Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso

Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Claire Foy, The Crown

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton

Steven Canals, Pose

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country

Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Pose

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, WandaVision

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision

Laura Donney, WandaVision

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Mark Perez, Queer Eye

Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bertran van Munster, The Amazing Race

Alan Carter, The Voice

Ari Boles, Top Chef

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, Or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS

Reno 911!

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Brendan Scannell, Bonding

John Travolta, Die Hart

Kevin Hart, Die Hart

John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders

J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Natalie Emmanuel, Die Hart

Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors

Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed

Inside Pixar

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Julia Reichert, Dave Chappelle, Steven Bognar, 8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Thomas Schlamme, A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside

Spike Lee, David Byrne’s American Utopia

Ben Winston, Friends: The Reunion

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series