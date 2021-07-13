TV & Movies
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations Are Here — Full List
HBO and Netflix dominated the competition.
Last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was one of the few recent awards shows to be held in its standard mid-September slot despite complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it took place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center rather than the more intimate Microsoft Theater, where the show’s gone down for over a decade, and featured many virtual celebrity appearances. The amount of actors who will attend this year’s ceremony in person is yet to be determined, but the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will see the show return to the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 19, 2021. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the show will be broadcast on both CBS and Paramount+, and the full list of nominations was announced on July 13 by Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting).
The 2020 Emmy Awards was largely dominated by HBO’s Watchmen and Succession, Netflix’s Ozark, Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek. But considering its eligibility period ended in May 2020, this year’s ceremony recognizes the many series that filled quarantine, as well as the first round of shows to be produced amid the pandemic. Leading the nominations by platform with 130 is HBO, while Netflix closely follows in second place with 129, Disney+ in third with 71, and NBC in fourth with 46. Tied for the most program nominations is Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian with 24 each, while other top nominees include WandaVision (23), The Handmaid's Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen's Gambit (18), and Mare of Easttown (16).
READ NEXT: Celebrities React To Earning Emmy Nominations
While Netflix has taken home a total of 112 Emmy Awards, none of them have been in the coveted Outstanding Comedy, Drama, or Limited Series categories. But with nominations for Emily In Paris, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, and more in the main categories, this could be the year that the streaming service finally nabs a trophy for one of its fictional series rather than its cast or crew. Watch the official announcement of the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards’ nominees below (begins at 33:35), or keep scrolling for the full list.
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily In Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- PEN15
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
- Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- James Burrows, B Positive
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Widdoes, Mom
- Zach Braff, Ted Lasso
- MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
- Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Maya Erskine, PEN15
- Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso
- Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton
- Steven Canals, Pose
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown
- Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
- Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- Misha Green, Lovecraft Country
- Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Pose
- Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys
- Peter Morgan, The Crown
- Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie’s Love
- Uncle Frank
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Thomas Kail, Hamilton
- Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
- Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
- Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
- Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
- Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
- Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
- Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, WandaVision
- Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision
- Laura Donney, WandaVision
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Property Brothers: Forever Home
- Queer Eye
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls
- Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Becoming
- Below Deck
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
- Selling Sunset
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
- Mark Perez, Queer Eye
- Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Bertran van Munster, The Amazing Race
- Alan Carter, The Voice
- Ari Boles, Top Chef
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, Or Variety Series
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS
- Reno 911!
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
- The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Brendan Scannell, Bonding
- John Travolta, Die Hart
- Kevin Hart, Die Hart
- John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders
- J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
- Natalie Emmanuel, Die Hart
- Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors
- Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders
- Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed
- Inside Pixar
- Pose: Identity, Family, Community
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
- Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Conan
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
- Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- 8:46 - Dave Chappelle
- A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
- Friends: The Reunion
- Hamilton
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
- Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers
- Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher
- Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
- Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
- Julia Reichert, Dave Chappelle, Steven Bognar, 8:46 - Dave Chappelle
- Thomas Schlamme, A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote
- Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside
- Spike Lee, David Byrne’s American Utopia
- Ben Winston, Friends: The Reunion
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
- Lauren Ashley Smith, Ashley Nicole Black, Shenovia Large, Kristin Lane Tucker, Kindsey Young, Robin Thede, Akilah Green, Rae Sanni, Holly Walker, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Johnathan Appel, Tim Carvell, Greg Iwinski, Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Ali Barthwell, Liz Hynes, Mark Kramer, John Oliver, Charlie Redd, Chrissy Shackelford, Seena Vali, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Jasmine Piece, Lorne Michaels, Gary Richardson, Streeter Seidel, Will Stephen, Bryan Tucker, Dave Sirus, Emma Clark, Steven Castillo, Michael Che, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Colin Jost, Dan Licata, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Pete Schultz, Mark Steinbach, Kent Sublette, Celeste Yim, Mike Lawrence, Sam Jay, Saturday Night Live
- Jenny Hagel, Ashley Nicole Black, Shantira Jackson, Dewayne Perkins, Demi Adejuyigbe, Michael Harriot, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show
- Ariel Dumas, Stephen T. Colbert, Michael Brumm, Aaron Cohen, Paul Dinello, Django Gold, Barry Julien, Eliana Kwartler, Pratima Mani, Opus Moreschi, Tom Purcell, Brian Stack, Steve Waltien, Jay Katsir, Delmonte Bent, River Clegg, Nicole Conlan, Glenn Eichler, Gabe Gronli, Michael Cruz Kayne, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Asher Perlman, Kate Sidley, John Thibodeaux, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert