Rachel Lindsay Criticized Rachael Kirkconnell's "Vapid" Post-Apology IG Story

Possible spoilers from The Bachelor Season 25 ahead. When Bachelor Nation makes one step forward, it often takes two steps back. Rachel Lindsay criticized Rachael Kirkconnell's first Instagram post after apologizing for her past racist actions, including attending an antebellum-themed plantation party in 2018 and dressing up in a Native American costume. On Monday, Feb. 22, the current Bachelor front-runner shared a photo of her "mid-afternoon matcha" on her Instagram story, including the book Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho in the background, as per Us Weekly.

Needless to say, Bachelor fans and Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, were not impressed. On the Feb. 23 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the Extra correspondent criticized Kirkconnell's decision to show off that she's reading the book without actually focusing on its message. "You almost feel like you know everything you need to know about her in that picture, the fact that that’s what she decided to do," she said.

On Feb. 12, Kirkconnell posted a note to Instagram to apologize, saying that her "ignorance was racist" and expressing hope that she will earn people's forgiveness through her future actions. "At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them," she wrote in part. "My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. ... I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one's responsibility to educate me."

Lindsay went on to acknowledge that Kirkconnell's initial apology was "sincere" and well-written," but her actions afterward are what truly count — and so far they haven't been impressive. "I’m not going to knock anyone’s apology," Lindsay said. "But then the next step is to take action. Taking action to me isn’t showing everybody that you’re reading the book. You have such a big platform. There’s a lot of people who don’t necessarily understand what Chris said in the interview or why people are so upset, so this is an opportunity for you to explain that."

Lindsay added that "vapid is the word that comes to mind" about the post. "I don’t think it could get any worse, unless [Matt James] chooses Rachael," she concluded. Sadly for her, rumors have indicated that's exactly what's going to happen. Kirkconnell is currently one of the last three remaining contestants on James' season, and activity on James' Spotify account in January hints that she does receive the final rose. While he couldn't confirm the news, spoiler blogger Reality Steve also heard rumors from Kirkconnell's hometown that James chooses her.

"I was told 'Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins'," he wrote in a Jan. 4 post. "Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone."

While not a done deal, all signs are pointing Kirkconnell's way, meaning Lindsay has a big storm coming.