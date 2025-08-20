Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were barely a week into dating when their lives were changed forever. As seen in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (streaming now), Knox, an American studying abroad, and Sollecito, an Italian college student, were accused of murdering Knox’s housemate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007.

After serving nearly four years in prison, the wrongfully convicted pair were exonerated. Judges condemned the “stunning flaws” in the murder investigation, noting an “absolute lack of evidence” connecting Knox and Sollecito to the tragic crime (for which Rudy Guede was separately convicted in 2008).

Despite being acquitted, Knox and Sollecito have both been open about the challenges of navigating the court of public opinion. Fortunately, they’re not alone and have stayed in touch since leaving prison in 2011.

They’re On “Good Terms” Today

During a May appearance on the Pulp Podcast, Sollecito said he has a “peaceful, cordial relationship” with Knox, even as they took different paths in life.

“We’ve always stayed on good terms. She also really embraced the media side of things,” Sollecito said (via YouTube translation), praising Knox’s activism in criminal justice reform.

Sollecito, for his part, works in IT as a cloud architect and shared his hopes that someday, he’ll become the head of IT infrastructure at a large company. While Sollecito said he feels like he’s taken his life back professionally, he’s still working on rebuilding his peace of mind. “Before I build a family, I have to feel safe,” he said.

Disney/Heidi Gutman

A Sweet Update

Knox and Sollecito have reunited several times. In 2022, they visited Gubbio — the Italian town they had planned to visit before learning of Kercher’s murder on Nov. 2, 2007. “It was bittersweet to go back as we were supposed to go there in such different circumstances, but it was just nice for us to be able to talk about something that wasn’t the case,” Sollecito told The Mirror.

Sollecito also caught up with Knox — who shares two children with her husband, Christopher Robinson — at the premiere of The Twisted Tale on Aug. 19. They even got to pose with their on-screen counterparts, Grace Van Patten and Giuseppe De Domenico.

Disney/Heidi Gutman

Knox serves as executive producer on the series and told The Hollywood Reporter it was important to shine a light on the pair’s connection throughout the harrowing experience. “One thing I wanted to convey was the love-lost story between me and Raffaele — we’d met and were just eight days into young love before we were arrested,” she said.