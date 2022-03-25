When Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton agreed to lead Bohemian Rhapsody, they likely knew that they were signing up for something major, but even they probably couldn’t have predicted just how important the movie would become for both of them. The title turned them into stars, boosted their careers immensely, won one of them an Oscar, and they walked away with not just a wonderful experience, but a new relationship.

In the years since Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek and Boynton have traveled the world, attended countless parties and high-profile events together, and remained a closely-watched Hollywood couple, even though they are very, very private about their love. The 94th Academy Awards may be a prime opportunity for their fans to see them together again, as Malek has been announced as one of the awards shows presenters this year. In the past, the Oscars has been a special event for them, especially when the Mr. Robot vet won Best Actor for the first time in 2019 and romantically told Boynton in his acceptance speech, “You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart.” Sweet as it was, though, Boynton later told You magazine that it was “slightly strange” to have the public react to their moment.

Read on for more of their relationship highlights, from when they met to their ongoing support of one another.

2017: Filming Bohemian Rhapsody

Los Angeles native Malek and Boynton, who was born in New York City and raised in London, first got to know one another on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic in which Malek starred as Freddie Mercury. Boynton played Mary Austin, Mercury’s girlfriend, and apparently sparks flew. Boynton seems to have been particularly impressed with Malek’s professionalism on the troubled set.

The two actually met at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London before they began filming what would go on to become the Oscar-winning film. In a 2019 interview with The Cut, Boynton detailed their first encounter, explaining that while she was reading on her own in a corner, Malek approached her to figure out what they needed to be doing together in a specific scene.

“Rami felt so much the leader of that set,” she told the outlet. “The cast became so close going through that, as you always do when going through a particularly stressful experience, to put it politely.”

January 2018: A Public Debut

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After filming wrapped, Malek and Boynton made their first of many red carpet and event appearances together at a party to celebrate Alexa Chung’s Fantastic clothing collection. Held at the Moth Club in Hackney, London, the soiree also featured appearances by Jack Guinness and Pixie Geldof, among others.

February 2018: Super Bowl

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Just weeks after appearing together in public for the first time, Malek and Boynton did so again. The actors ended up at the 2018 DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night Concert, a Super Bowl party in Minneapolis, where the big game was held that year. The event featured a private concert by Jennifer Lopez, who performed some of her biggest hits, including “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” and “On the Floor.”

March 2018: Paris Fashion Week

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fashion seems to be a mutual interest for Boynton and Malek, since the couple is always impeccably dressed. Later in the spring of 2018, they hit Paris Fashion Week and took in a Miu Miu runway show, where they sat front row alongside fellow actors like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan, Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour. Malek is clearly a fan of the brand, as he later attended a dinner held by the high fashion line at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

April 2018: Confirmation

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

After months of being seen together at events, finally, a confirmation came that Boynton and Malek were, in fact, dating. A source close to one (or both) of them told Us Weekly, “They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London. He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

October 2018: Louis Vuitton

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another month, another star-studded fashion event. Malek and Boynton headed back to London to go to the Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh pop-up in the city. The party, which was the first to feature Abloh’s work with the legendary brand, was also attended by Rita Ora, Frank Ocean, and Idris Elba.

November 2018: Governors Awards

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Months ahead of the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) held the annual Governors Awards, where special trophies are given away. That year, Academy Honorary Awards were bestowed upon Cicely Tyson, Lalo Schifrin, and Marvin Levy, while Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall earned the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Boynton and Malek walked the carpet together and separately.

January 2019: Award Season

At the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Malek finally confirmed his relationship with Boynton. While accepting the Breakthrough Performance Award for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody, the actor very publicly acknowledged his partner, saying, “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

Boynton and Malek went to the 2019 Golden Globes together, where Malek took home Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, his first such honor, for Bohemian Rhapsody. Following the show, the two celebrated by hugging, holding hands, and even kissing at an after-party.

At the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, Boynton and Malek walked the blue (not red) carpet separately, though everyone noticed that they were wearing matching pale blue/green outfits. They reunited on stage later in the evening, alongside their Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars, to present Best Supporting Actress to Laura Dern in Marriage Story.

Malek and Boynton gushed over each other at the 2019 SAG Awards, where he picked up a statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. The entire Bohemian Rhapsody cast was nominated, including the lovely couple, but the honor they were up for that year went to the stars of Black Panther.

January 2019: Date Night At The Lakers Game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In between fancy Hollywood events and awards shows, Boynton and Malek found time to have a little fun and take a night off. They sat front row at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2019, and if the pictures are to be believed, they had a wonderful time.

February 2019: BAFTAs

Malek picked up a BAFTA in the United Kingdom during his awards season sweep, and Boynton was there by his side. They also showed up at several pre-show parties together. They decided not to appear together on the BAFTAs red carpet, however.

February 2019: Oscar Night

Unlike the BAFTAs just a few days prior, Malek and Boynton did jointly strut down the red carpet to end all red carpets at the 2019 Academy Awards. The actor’s first move upon hearing his name called as the winner of the Best Actor prize was to plant a huge kiss on Boynton before taking the stage. And that wasn’t all! During his speech, Malek said, “Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

April 2019: More Fashion

Months after winning his Oscar, Malek still appeared to be over-the-moon happy as he attended a event hosted by Cartier in Paris. Boynton was there with him, and they were very close to one another as they posed for photographers.

May 2019: Met Gala Camp

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The celebrity couple attended the 2019 Met Gala, where the theme of the night was “camp.” Apparently no one told Malek, though. The two had their picture taken together, though once again, they opted not to walk down the red carpet hand in hand.

August 2019: Back In London And Interviews

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Back in London once again, Boynton and Malek were not only seen leaving the famed Century Club, they were even caught holding hands in a rare PDA.

The same month, both stars had major features published in different publications. Malek covered GQ, and at one point as the piece was coming together, he went shopping with the writer, who helped him pick out deodorant and a necklace for his love.

Boynton took part in a far-reaching profile for New York magazine’s The Cut. She recounted the night at the Oscars when her man won, and she revealed that part of the reason why she was so calm was because she ate a “handful of CBD candies” right before the ceremony.

September 2019: Venice And The Politician Premiere

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During a trip to the Venice Film Festival, the duo had a date night, taking a water taxi and enjoying a fancy dinner. Soon, it was Malek’s turn to support Boynton. The two appeared together at the premiere of her new Netflix series The Politician.

October 2019: Mr. Robot Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just weeks after Malek joined his girlfriend at the premiere of her latest project, she did the same for him and his new offering. As Mr. Robot, the show that made Malek a household name and a star, came to a close, they attended the final season’s premiere together. Once again, they decided to wear coordinated outfits, dressing in all black.

November 2019: More Basketball

Either Malek or Boynton, or perhaps both of them, must really love basketball, because they sure do enjoy going to see the LA home team when they can. The pair grabbed front-row seats again in November 2019, and they weren’t afraid to show the world they were in love.

January 2020: A Return To The Globes

Boynton and Malek returned to the Golden Globes in January 2020, but it looks like they sat out the SAGs and BAFTAs. At the Globes, Malek was there to hand Renée Zellweger a trophy for her stunning performance as Judy Garland in the sensibly-titled Judy.

February 2020: Back At The Oscars

A year after he won his Academy Award, Malek returned to the Oscars, but not as a nominee. Instead, he was tasked with presenting the Best Actress trophy, as it’s now customary for the previous winner of the opposite gender’s same-level award to take on that honor. Malek handed Renée Zellweger her second Oscar for her work in Judy. Malek and Boynton popped up at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together, posing for photographers before going inside.

The couple was also spotted in February trying to be incognito on the New York City subway.

Summer 2020: Living In London

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Amid a global health crisis, Malek and Boynton were spotted more than once in London in the summer of 2020. In July, the pair wandered around the SoHo neighborhood before stopping to eat at a Vietnamese restaurant named Cay Tre. A month later, they were seen once again, this time with Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Ben Hardy.

April 2021: A Visit To Croatia

After months of quiet, the couple was seen out and about in Zagreb, the capital city of Croatia. Boynton was there working on a miniseries called The Ipcress File, commissioned by UK network ITV. Malek apparently flew to the European locale to visit her.

September 2021: Bond, James Bond

Malek scored the coveted role as the villain in the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, so of course he was there when the film finally premiered after a number of public health-related delays. While he walked the red carpet solo at the UK unveiling of the picture, he was joined by Boynton a short while later, and they were snapped holding hands at an after-party.

March 2022: An Academy Awards Memory

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, during her You magazine interview, Boynton was asked about the moment when Malek shouted her out in his 2019 acceptance speech. The notoriously private actor recalled feeling “really unaware of the public element of that” until she heard applause around her. She admitted it was “slightly strange,” so don’t be surprised if this year’s ceremony doesn’t bring additional grand gestures.