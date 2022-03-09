The Academy Awards is often considered the most prestigious honor in the entertainment world, and the coveted Oscar statuette is one of the four trophies any celebrity needs to attain the rare EGOT status. The 94th Academy Awards will feature beloved stars who have yet to earn an Oscar, a trio of hosts, successful pop singers, and foreign films that could make history.

The annual ceremony is coming up quickly, so here are all of the details about the 2022 Oscars.

When Is The 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27, 2022, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting The Oscars?

The 2022 Oscars will be hosted by comedians Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. The three women are the first to lead the ceremony after three years in a row with no one taking the job. Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the Oscars in both 2017 and 2018.

The trio of women joked about being the first hosts in years in a teaser released on March 9.

Who Are The Presenters At The Oscars?

More than a dozen singers, directors, costume designers, and actors have been confirmed as presenters for the 2022 Oscars. The list includes Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Simu Liu, Chris Rock, John Leguizamo, Lady Gaga, and more.

Fans of Gaga applauded her decision to attend the show as a presenter despite many seeing her omission in the Best Actress category as the biggest snub of the year.

Where Are The Oscars?

The 2022 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The venue has been the home to the Academy Awards since opening in 2001.

What Time Is The Oscars Red Carpet?

The Oscars red carpet will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Who Are The 2022 Oscar Nominees?

The most-nominated films at the 94th Oscars are The Power of the Dog with 12 nods, Dune with 10, and both Belfast and West Side Story with seven apiece.

A trio of incredibly talented visionaries lead the list of nominees at the 94th Oscars with three nominations apiece, which remains a relatively rare sight. Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion, and Paul Thomas Anderson are all up for a three awards, and they could clean up. Five other names —Will Smith, Adam McKay, Steven Spielberg, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Denis Villeneuve — are all in the running for a pair of trophies.

Other notable nominees include Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Diane Warren, and Van Morrison for Original Song.

The acting categories are always the most closely-watched at the Oscars, and this year the four fields are populated by a healthy mix of winners, previous nominees who have yet to hear their names called, and excited first-time nominees. Here’s who is up for the four acting categories.

Best Actor

Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith in King Richard

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog

J. K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress