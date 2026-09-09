Since The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered on March 21, 2006, there have been nearly 200 Housewives across 12 cities on Bravo alone — and that’s not even including the international spinoffs. Needless to say, the franchise has become a cultural institution, spawning this generation’s most beloved and loathed reality TV personalities and, in turn, all their viral quotes, songs, and scandals that will outlive the shows themselves.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, Bravo selected one iconic Housewife from each of the seven longest-running shows for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (airing new episodes weekly since its Aug. 9 premiere), taking them on a nationwide trek through each other’s cities, from where it all began in Orange County to a special finale party in the Berkshires (or as Bravo fans call it, the Bezerkshires).

“OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson, Countess Luann de Lesseps (New York), Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Porsha Williams (Atlanta), Kyle Richards (Beverly Hills), Gizelle Bryant (Potomac), and Lisa Barlow (Salt Lake City) represent their respective locales, forming the “Queens of Bravo,” as de Lesseps calls them (along with reunion host and executive producer Andy Cohen). “Our crowns get a little crooked sometimes, but we are the queens,” Gunvalson says.

These ladies have lived both the happiest and darkest parts of their lives on camera, from weddings and births to family feuds and prison stints — and in the case of Giudice, all of the above. Through it all, they made viewers laugh with clever shade, delectable catfights, perfectly nonsensical metaphors, and meltdowns over glam squads and family vans. It’s no wonder that when they joined forces, they found a sisterhood in each other.

“The only way [my husband] John could encapsulate Housewives is that it’s like being on an NBA team,” Barlow says. “So many people want it, so few are chosen, but you’re all chosen for a reason. I’m grateful all the time that I get to be a part of this amazing sorority.”

Below, Gunvalson, de Lesseps, Giudice, Richards, and Barlow unpack their greatest moments in Housewives history, from the audition process to their most embarrassing memes.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

What do you remember from your Housewives audition tapes?

Vicki: Well, I did not audition. Andy [Cohen] will say it was an interview, and I say it wasn’t an interview. My son just wrote a little letter saying “Nobody else works in Coto de Caza, and my mother’s a freak about working.” But I didn’t know what he was doing. I was like, “You’re doing a docu-series on what? What’s a Bravo channel? What are you talking about?”

Luann: I sang Peggy Lee, “What a day this has been. What a rare mood I’m in.”

Kyle: And the deal was sealed.

Luann: Well, almost. I worked for Italian television back in the day, and I wanted to get back into TV. I actually met Jill [Zarin] at a party, and she said, “I got a show for you that I’m doing. You’re a countess. We need a countess.”

Kyle: They reached out to me, and I said to my agent, “I don’t want to do any reality television or soap operas. That’s not my thing.” But they were being persistent, so she said, “Let’s go meet with them.” I really didn’t understand the concept of reality TV, so I started watching Atlanta, New Jersey.

Vicki: Not Orange County?

Luann: And not New York?

Kyle: It must have been on the air then. I was like, “Oh, my God, this is crazy. But I’m not that kind of person. I’m not going to fight with everybody.”

Teresa: It was very easy. They just came to my house, which was under construction, so I met them outside. I only had [daughters] Gia, Gabriella, and Milania at the time. They were outside playing. [My ex-husband] Joe was there doing construction. They talked to me for maybe an hour, and that was it. But I didn’t sign the contract until a year later. I thought it was a phony thing. I didn’t know what I was really getting myself into. But Jacqueline [Laurita] was like, “Let’s just do it together,” because we were friends seven years before that. So I signed it without a lawyer, and she put it in the FedEx box.

Lisa:‌‌‌‌ I kind of helped bring the show to Utah. Six people were trying to introduce me to [executive producer] Michaline [Babich]. I met up with Michaline in between glam — I’ve always had glam — and we had the most awesome conversation. It was more me being like, “I’m great. Here are some other people you need to talk to.” After it narrowed down to probably 10 people, Bravo came in, and I paid for a casting mixer because there’s no budget at the beginning for anything. They said that within the next year, we’ll probably have something come to fruition, but it was like three months.

When people recognize you now, what quote are you reminded of the most?

Vicki: “Whoop it up.” I said that on a boat in Lake Havasu, and it still sticks with me.

Luann: Probably “money can’t buy class” or “don’t be all uncool.”

Kyle: “You’re such a f*cking liar, Camille.” People ask me to say that all the time, but I don’t even get why. I’m like, “Well, she did lie,” so why is that such a big deal? Why were they so intrigued by that?

Teresa: Everybody loves “prostitution whore,” but I like, “Is b*tch better?”

Lisa: I get tagged in so many: “If I give you a Chanel necklace and you choke on it, that’s your problem, not mine.” “Go the distance,” every time there's a marathon. “I am important to God.” And we all should feel important to God.

Peacock / Bravo

What would you consider your most camp moment on the show?

Luann: Falling into the bush, in Tequila, Mexico, of all places. As I fell on the first floor patio, I was like, “Thank God I was drunk because I would not have survived.” I was very limber. Then I got up, and Ramona [Singer] goes, “You should have taken the stairs.” I’m like, “Now you tell me.” And then I fell onto the bushes. I was so happy in the bush.

Kyle: You wanted to go night-night.

Vicki: I just enjoyed the craziness sometimes, like getting hit in the head with a football in Lake Havasu.

Luann: What about when your hand got caught in the ropes?

Vicki: Oh, my God. That too.

Kyle: The fans seem to like when I imitate people, like that moment in Provence when I was imitating Teddi [Mellencamp]. I was doing Teddi’s walk and everything. Then they were like, “Do Denise Richards,” and I was nasal. I was just imitating everybody, including the crew, our sound guy, and producer, so the cast was dying laughing.

Teresa: Maybe when I said “blow a casket,” because sometimes that happens when I actually blow a gasket. Is it gasket or casket? I don’t even know. It’s like when I said “fresh of breath air.” I have my Teresa language.

Lisa: “I deserve presents for breathing.” I remember feeling like it’s so demeaning for women to have to do anything in their marriage to get something. I’m like, “I wake up and deserve Chanel.”

How does it feel to have those moments live as memes online forever?

Teresa: Honestly, surreal. I love when people make me laugh, and I’m happy that I make people laugh.

Lisa: I smile every time I get tagged in something, because they’re using that for a memory. That’s how they feel with their bestie. That’s how they feel when they’re alone. I’ve never had a merch line. I really need to start one because I’d stylize it differently than what I see, but it’s so cool.

Kyle: The craziest is the cat meme with Taylor and me. I still don’t get how that became the cat. Someone that didn’t watch the show, they said, “Is that the lady from the cat meme?” I was like, “Yes, I’m the lady from the cat meme. Forget anything I’ve done in my life.”

Peacock / Bravo; Tumblr / Smudge

Over the past 20 years, which Housewives have you enjoyed filming with the most?

Luann: Sonja [Morgan]. Me living in the townhouse with her. We did Crappie Lake together.

Vicki: I like filming with Shannon [Beador] and Jeana Keough. We go back in time. Shannon came out 10 years ago, but Jeana and I started Season 1 together.

Teresa: Jennifer Aydin. She makes me laugh [so hard] I pee in my pants.

Kyle: I have fun with Erika [Jayne] and Sutton [Stracke]. But I do miss having Teddi [Mellencamp] on the show because we’re like sisters. I do her makeup for her because we don’t travel with glam.

Lisa: It’s different every year. Meredith [Marks], except for when we had our little bad times, and definitely Mary [Cosby] this season. We have the hardest-hitting conversations that are super real and direct.

Have there been any castmates over the year that have been fun to spar with?

Luann: I’ve had epic quarrels with Ramona [Singer]. Remember when we came from different sides of the park, met on a bench, and she was basically trying to blackmail me because she’s got something she’s holding over my head? I confront her, and she goes, “Do you like my nails? I just had it done.”

Vicki: Oh, my God. She totally diverted. For me, Tamra [Judge] probably.

Kyle: I’m going to go with Camille [Meyer]. It was like playing tennis. She would say something like, “Oh, we’re not going to do this,” and then, “OK, bring it on.”

Lisa: I don’t know if it’s fun in the moment, but I could spar with Jen Shah like no other. Everybody thought we were afraid of Jen, but she was someone that I could go toe-to-toe with.

What event or storyline on your show was so funny and crazy you can’t believe it actually happened?

Kyle: Lucy Goosey Apple Juicy, whatever the heck that was. Every time people have mentioned it, I’m so embarrassed.

Luann: In Mexico, on that trip where I fell into the bush, Sonja was trying to make out with me, and I took a pitcher of margaritas out of her hands. I went, “Oh, no, no, no,” and grabbed the thing. And then she jumped in the pool naked. I love drunk, sloppy Sonja.

Teresa: I never thought the table flip was going to be as big as it was. I was mortified by it, because my dad used to do that when we were younger and he would get really mad. I freaking took my frustration out on the table, which I’m glad I did instead of someone else. Then everyone freaking loved it. I remember they played it on the Emmys that year.

Lisa: Jen Shah being arrested. Her getting off the van was fishy, and her energy was so off, but nobody could have predicted the FBI or Homeland Security [getting involved in] that situation.

Peacock / Bravo

If you had to move to another Housewives city, which one would you choose?

Vicki: I would like Salt Lake City, the air and mountains and the freshness of Park City.

Luann: But can you handle those women?

Vicki: No.

Kyle: The women are the city. I would choose New York City or Orange County, but that’s a rough crowd over there.

Lisa: I could do Jersey, New York, Miami, Atlanta. My central nervous system would be on full natural beta-blocker if I were in Beverly Hills. I don’t think I could be jarred at all, because even their worst moments are our calmest.

Teresa: Miami. I love the weather. I’m really close with Alexia [Nepola], and I like Larsa [Pippen] too.

Besides your own, what’s your favorite Housewives song?

Vicki: Oh, my God... [sings “You’re not beautiful.”]

Kyle: You’re not beautiful? What is that?

Vicki: Oh, wait. You’re... what is it?

Luann: “You’re just Baby Gorgeous”? I’m into “Baby Gorgeous” right now. It’s so fun.

Teresa: I like “Baby Gorgeous” and “The Peach Life” by Cynthia Bailey. I just used that on a post.

Lisa: Lu has an arsenal of beautiful songs. Melissa Gorga’s “On display, on display, each and every day, every day.” And “How many f*cks do I give?” from Erika Jayne.

Kyle: Obviously I love “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

Luann: When we did the first Ultimate Girls Trip, I would go by Teresa’s room — we’re not filming — and go to the kitchen, and I could hear her and Kyle in their bedrooms getting dressed, singing “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

Griffin Nagel/Bravo

Across the past 20 years, no Housewives show has been nominated for an Emmy. Why do you think it deserves one?

Teresa: Oh, my God, are you kidding me? We’re putting our real lives out there. Look, I gave birth on the show. I went to prison on the show. I got married. I started businesses. I’m writing my seventh book on the show. I flipped tables. I pushed Andy. How many things did I do on the show?

Kyle: Listen, we’ve been going for 20 years. There’s a lot to say for longevity.

Luann: Sex and the City didn’t last that long. Desperate Housewives didn’t last that long.

Lisa: It’s like watching Sex and the City in real time with some of the franchises. It doesn’t make sense, because we are raising people’s children.

Vicki: I want a trophy on my mantle. Are there other reality shows that have gotten in the Emmys?

Lisa: Didn’t Vanderpump Rules get nominated?

Yes, and Summer House has too.

Vicki: What are they doing? That’s weird. I don’t even watch Summer House.

Lisa: How did they manage that when the stakes are way higher for some of our franchises? It’s great for Bravo, but come on, it’s about time.

When all is said and done on Housewives, how do you hope people will remember you?

Vicki: I was raised with a really strong father who supported over 300 employees, and he always taught us our morals, work ethic, and my empathy and compassion for other people. My kids and my family are everything. So hopefully that comes through on TV.

Luann: It’s part of “Chic C’est La Vie.” That’s how I try to live my life. It’s about confidence, and if you don’t think you’re great, nobody else will.

Kyle: I hope people will remember me as being a good mom and someone who could go through difficult times and still land on their feet, and that even through all this craziness, they see that I’m a good person.

Teresa: That I was my authentic self, real and very strong. Rihanna said she wanted to be a mom just like me. Everyone tells me how inspiring I am from watching me on the show, which feels good that I’ve helped them go through hard situations in their life by seeing what I went through.

Lisa: Lisa Barlow was 100% unapologetically herself at all times, and nothing was performative. She just lived, and we got to watch. That’s it. End of story.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.