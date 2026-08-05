The authenticity of reality TV has been a debate since the beginning of time (well, the early 2000s). Over the years, many viewers have criticized certain reality shows, from The Kardashians to Selling Sunset, for feeling too contrived — or, in the case of The Hills, full-on scripted.

As a result, some shows have turned to breaking the fourth wall, when a character speaks to the audience, or in the case of reality TV, a star openly discusses behind-the-scenes details of making the show. That was formerly a strict no-go for reality TV, but now many series rely on it to show just how authentic the drama is. However, what happens when the genre becomes too real?

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has made her return to reality TV on Hulu with House of Stassi, which follows her family life and relationships with friends as she goes full speed on her career comeback. But in a fascinating twist, it’s also about creating and filming a reality show. Schroeder shows test footage that sold the series to Hulu executives, talks about preparing her family and friends for filming, and openly plots to get her former Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney to join the show, because she also knows how reality TV is done.

As a result, House of Stassi feels more like a meta docuseries, a label that’s been happily embraced by Hulu in the show’s marketing. Even Schroeder was a little apprehensive about this approach, telling me in an interview for Elite Daily that she was afraid of ruining the magic of reality TV by being so open about the process but ultimately felt she made the right decision.

Disney

“I think people are going to appreciate that we didn’t go the easy route,” she says. “People might be like, ‘I’m not used to seeing Stassi like this.’ And that’s fine, but I think this is the future.”

For the most part, the show succeeds in making viewers even more invested in the cast’s lives (and that’s thanks to Schroeder, who remains as witty as ever). But at times, it does make some scenes feel a tad too planned out or storyboarded, knowing how much the cast prepared for the show and purposely saved specific conversations for the cameras. It doesn’t make House of Stassi any less entertaining, but if Hulu grants a second season, it’s a line they’ll need to delicately balance.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is in the same boat. Following the blockbuster success of its first season, the show has also largely focused on... the show itself. For a large chunk of the third season, cameras captured the Wives — Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Draper, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, and Miranda Hope — as they embarked on a press tour to promote Season 2, which already felt meta.

Since then, the cast hasn’t been afraid to break the fourth wall whenever they please, opening up about contract negotiations, disputes with producers, and opportunities they’ve received from the show. If one of the girls (*cough* Whitney *cough*) is refusing to film for whatever reason, the others will tell us why.

Disney / Fred Hayes

It’s refreshingly transparent and leads to hilarious editing, like empty confessional chairs and infographics about each girl’s status on the cast. However, there have already been times when it’s gone too far, like when viewers see the girls filming their reunion specials for the prior season. If they were together filming for the current season just days prior, then is it really a true reunion?

So far, I appreciate how the Mormon Wives and Schroeder’s crew are being so open about filming. After all, it’s hard to make a series about their lives without acknowledging that said show is a huge part of their daily reality and affects everything from their career choices to relationship dynamics. However, showing too many behind-the-scenes moments can raise even more questions about the show and, in turn, cast doubt on its legitimacy, which is exactly what these shows are trying to prove by breaking the fourth wall.

This is likely why Bravo shows break the fourth wall more sparingly, and when it happens, it often leads to iconic moments, like when Denise Richards yelled, “Bravo, Bravo, f*cking Bravo,” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Embracing the reality of reality TV can lead to magic, but that magic could also be ruined.