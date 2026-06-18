Between legal struggles and multiple cast members exploring new ventures, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives may be in a moment of uncertainty. But a new interview suggests the saints and sinners have plenty more temptation in their future.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight in a video posted on June 16, Miranda Hope shed some light on where she stands with castmate Jessi Draper after kissing Miranda’s ex, Chase McWhorter, this spring.

“It’s a lot less about the kiss,” she said while promoting her debut single, “FU4THAT.” “It’s more about the principle of the situation, and everything surrounding. And people will see this likely unfold...” When asked if she meant in Mormon Wives Season 5, Miranda clarified: “Six.”

It's a small moment, but one that suggests the show's future may be more secure than fans feared after months of production uncertainty.

Of her relationship with Jessi — with whom she hasn’t spoken in months, she told ET — Miranda continued: “I forgive, I don’t forget. Not to say I’m not willing to hear Jessi out at whatever point. But I think that just because you forgive someone, that doesn’t automatically mean they deserve to have a seat at your table.”

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In March, production on Season 5 paused amid Taylor Frankie Paul’s legal saga with her ex, Dakota Mortensen. In the months that followed, several big changes rocked #MomTok — with Whitney Leavitt announcing her departure from the show and Jen Affleck seemingly moving over to the SLOMW: Orange County spin-off.

By the time production resumed in May, People reported that filming would be limited to confessionals. Though unconfirmed, the outlet cited a source who said that Season 5 would otherwise encompass footage that had been captured before the filming halt, resulting in a shortened five-episode season. Since Chase and Jessi’s kiss took place after Season 5’s reported cut-off, it makes sense that the fallout would have to be explored in Season 6.

There’s also plenty more drama that could figure into a sixth season — including Jessi’s divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura and, of course, the fallout from Taylor’s frozen Bachelorette season. As SLOMW producer Jeff Jenkins recently shared with Variety, he’s planning to keep following her journey. “To share her life on camera, she does it like breathing air,” he said. “She doesn’t edit herself. She’s really built for this type of lane. So I’m very hopeful that she’ll be back very soon, and I’m hopeful we can do all sorts of other projects with her as well.”

Sounds like the #MomTok drama is far from over.