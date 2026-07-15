Taylor Frankie Paul Fired Back After Whitney Leavitt Unfollowed Her

MomTok is feuding again, and the two proclaimed leaders are at the center of it all. Taylor Frankie Paul unfollowed her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Whitney Leavitt amid an ongoing social media feud. And when Leavitt returned the favor, Paul had something to say about it.

After a fan account posted about Leavitt’s unfollowing, Paul clapped back in the comments section, declaring, “Good.” But she didn't stop there. “Since she is ‘leaving’ for the 100th time, I’ll give my last words about her,” she wrote, nodding to Leavitt’s announcement that she would depart the Hulu series after the upcoming fifth season.

Paul mentioned Leavitt’s controversial TikTok of her dancing next to her infant son Liam in the NICU, claiming that she had her back. “I stuck up for her since the hospital video, I bet she doesn’t even recall that,” she wrote. “[On] the show I gave her grace against a whole cast MULTIPLE times. She is very successful and I always supported that. Just for her to smile and pile on at my lowest.”

Paul continued, “Let’s be honest she’s been waiting for my downfall since day one and she still ain’t gonna get it because she could have everything and still chose not to reach a hand.” Before signing off, she nodded to Leavitt’s prior departures from the show, which led to returns after a few episodes. “Bye Whit cya mid-season when you come back,” she wrote.

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The latest MomTok feud started when Leavitt shared a video reuniting with her co-stars Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Miranda Hope to finish filming Season 5, and Paul wasn’t seen with them. The next day, Leavitt posted a TikTok jokingly declaring herself the “creator” of MomTok and Mormon Wives, a title the girls have often attributed to Paul, given that the Hulu series was created in light of her viral swinging scandal.

Paul was quick to fire back, posting her own thinly veiled TikTok boasting about opportunities she allegedly turned down, including Dancing with the Stars, on which Leavitt and Affleck competed in the most recent season. But the next day, she posted a long Instagram note, admitting her part in the drama and saying she’s “removing myself from responding.”

“I’ll be the first to admit my wrong doing’s in the MomTok mess. We’re at each other’s throats,” she wrote, acknowledging that her co-stars have “every right to draw boundaries and speak their minds too without being bullied.” However, if her latest comment is any indication, Paul actually isn’t done responding just yet.