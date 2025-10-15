The Red, White & Royal Blue Sequel Is Officially Happening

After winning viewers’ hearts in 2023, Red, White & Royal Blue’s Alex and Henry are coming back for the next chapter in their love story. Amazon Prime Video officially announced the sequel on Oct. 15, with a video that revealed the film’s title: Red, White & Royal Wedding. It looks like more cake is on the menu!

The original movie adapted Casey McQuiston’s 2019 debut novel, Red, White & Royal Blue, an enemies-to-lovers romance centering on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the U.S. president, and Prince Henry, a British royal. Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, it was a huge hit for Amazon MGM Studios, and the cast and filmmakers announced that a sequel was in the works in May 2024. Here’s what we know about the follow-up so far.

What Will Red, White & Royal Wedding Be About?

Book fans had a good idea of what to expect from Red, White & Royal Blue thanks to McQuiston’s novel of the same name. There’s no such source material for the sequel. Though the author hasn’t turned the book into a series, they’re involved with the second film. McQuiston teamed up with Matthew López, who directed the original film and co-wrote the screenplay with Ted Malawer, on the story, according to Variety.

Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) in Red, White & Royal Blue Prime Video

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston said.

Plot details haven’t been revealed, but the title Red, White & Royal Wedding certainly seems like a big indicator that Alex and Henry could be taking a big step in their relationship — one that may redeem their memorable cake disaster from the first movie.

López, who is handing over the director role to Jamie Babbit, called it “a blast to dream up the next chapter of their story” and called Babbit’s “vision and sense of humor” a perfect fit for the film.

Who Is Starring In The Sequel?

Zakhar Perez and Galitzine are returning as Alex and Henry, respectively. The rest of the cast has not been announced. Other returning stars could include Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, and Aneesh Sheth, all of whom played key roles in the first film.

When Will Red, White & Royal Wedding Premiere?

No timeline for the sequel’s release has been revealed yet. The original movie filmed during the summer of 2022 before hitting Amazon Prime Video a year later, on Aug. 11, 2024. Whether or not that timing is relevant to Red, White & Royal Wedding remains to be seen, but in the meantime, fans can consider themselves invited to the upcoming festivities.