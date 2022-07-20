Love Island Newbie Reece Ford Has “Never Had A Girlfriend”

Fans have been gripped by all things Love Island over the past couple of months, and although the eighth series is fast approaching its conclusion, four brand new bombshells are set to enter the famous Majorcan villa. Among them is a competitive former “Jack the lad” hoping to find the one. Keen to learn more? Here’s everything to know about Love Island’s Reece Ford.

What Is Reece’s Job?

23-year-old Reece is from Coventry and currently works as a model.

What Is Reece’s Instagram?

Ahead of his Love Island stint, Reece is nearing quite an impressive 8,000 followers on Instagram where he often shares snapshots of his day-to-day life. Followers should expect photos of Ford enjoying nights out with mates, working out at the gym, and the occasional modeling shot.

What Else Is There To Know About Reece?

Although Reece has “never had a girlfriend,” he feels he is “mature enough now” to find the right woman for him. As for what he’ll bring to the Love Island villa, the Coventry-based model says friends and family describe him as being “trouble, funny, cheeky, and charming” - and he is confident that his “good looks and good chat to match” will ensure he stands out among the crowd.

Reece isn’t afraid of stepping on some toes to get what he wants, either. “I am naturally a competitive person, I used to be a professional footballer so I am used to having lots of competition,” he revealed. “I feel like I am quite confident so I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone's toes. That doesn’t really bother me.”

When it comes to finding the perfect match, Reece says he tends to fall in love “quickly, if I see the right one.”