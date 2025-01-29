Legally Blonde 3 seems to be perpetually delayed, but Elle Woods is still coming to your TV screens soon. Reese Witherspoon shared an update on the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, in a Jan. 29 interview, stating that she’s “really excited” for production to begin in March.

Speaking to People, the actor said she’s currently deciding who will play the younger version of her iconic character in the new show. She hosted a completely open casting call for the role in September.

“I'm really excited because we're going through the casting process right now, and we’re picking who is going to play the young me,” she said. “It's kind of a trip. It's so exciting too, to watch these young girls that are so filled with enthusiasm and excitement and completely... There's so many good ones. That's the hard thing because there's so many good people to choose from.”

What Will Elle Be About?

The 2001 classic Legally Blonde followed Witherspoon’s bubbly sorority sister, Elle Woods, who enrolls in Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend Warner after he dumped her because she wasn’t “serious” enough. Ultimately, she turns out to be a better lawyer than him. What, like it’s hard?

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In May, Witherspoon announced at Amazon’s Upfronts — dressed as Elle, with a chihuahua to represent her dog Bruiser — that she was developing a prequel series with her production company Hello Sunshine, which will stream on Prime Video. Elle will follow Woods as she navigates high school, telling the origin story of our future law scholar heroine.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ’90s high school girl,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram after the announcement. “And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo. I’M SO EXCITED!”

Is Legally Blonde 3 Still Happening?

While Elle will come out this year, it does beg questions about the planned third sequel to Legally Blonde, which was announced in 2018 with Witherspoon stepping back into Elle’s shoes. The actor tapped Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor to co-write the new sequel in May 2022, but there hasn’t been an update since 2022 when Witherspoon said she felt motivated by a surprising film.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way,” she told USA Today. “It’s just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered.”