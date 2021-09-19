Jennifer Coolidge Has Some... Interesting Ideas For Legally Blonde 3

Fans have been waiting nearly two decades for the third Legally Blonde movie, and no one is more excited than Jennifer Coolidge — and she has quite an interesting idea for the upcoming sequel. Coolidge wants Legally Blonde 3 to be a straight-up thriller, as she said on the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

Speaking to E!’s red carpet co-host Karamo Brown, Coolidge said she wants Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) and her iconic character Paulette to be on the run from... something. “I hope Reese and I are running really fast for most of it — running from something really fast,” she explained. “I just hope it's some real fast-moving caper type; that we get into trouble and stuff." It’s not exactly clear what she’s referring to, but still, it’d make for an iconic film.

Coolidge said she has no clue what the film’s screenwriter Mindy Kaling is actually planning for the highly anticipated sequel — but she intends to find out at the awards show. “I'm going to corner her [Kaling],” she said. “I've never run into her, and I'm going to ask her what's going on with the Legally Blonde script.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in May 2020, Witherspoon announced that Kaling would pen the Legally Blonde 3 script alongside Parks and Recreation writer Dan Goor. “Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be!” she wrote on Twitter to reveal the news, sharing a photo of Kaling recreating one of Elle's looks from the original film. “This is #ElleWoodsApproved!” Kaling also shared her excitement on Instagram, proclaiming that “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time.”

In July, Kaling gave an update on Legally Blonde 3 during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying that she was still “working on our first draft” of the script with Witherspoon, who will also serve as an executive producer on the film. However, she did confirm that Coolidge will “1000 percent” be part of the project and said the toughest part of writing the script was mastering the film’s tone and incorporating gags like Paulette’s bend and snap. “There are so many iconic moments in [the movies] that we have to come up with our new version of that,” she teased.