Reese Witherspoon is turning Legally Blonde into the cinematic universe it deserves to be. On April 4, Deadline reported that the actor was developing a spin-off series of her classic 2001 film with her production company, Hello Sunshine, and a potential second show could be on the horizon.

The first series is reportedly further in the creation process with Amazon MGM Studios. Gossip Girl and The O.C. creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are currently writing the show. Deadline also reports that Witherspoon and Amazon are exploring ideas for a second spin-off, but that project is still in the preliminary stages.

No plot or casting details have been revealed about either series, including whether Witherspoon would reprise her iconic role of Elle Woods on-screen. Neither she nor Hello Sunshine has commented on the report.

Schwartz and Savage will also executive produce the project alongside Witherspoon, her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt, the original Legally Blonde producer.

Reese Witherspoon poses with Legally Blonde co-star Bruiser at her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Induction Ceremony on December 1, 2010. Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s not known how a new spin-off series will affect the long-delayed Legally Blonde 3 — if at all. Witherspoon announced the third Legally Blonde movie in June 2018, and revealed two years later that Mindy Kaling would pen the sequel with writing partner Dan Goor. However, MGM’s previously announced premiere date of May 2022 has come and gone.

Kaling acknowledged that writing the sequel was “going a little more slowly than we like” in April 2022. “But just because we really want it to be good,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think of it like Reese's Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don't want to be the person that messes up that story.”

But a few months later, Witherspoon gave an encouraging update, saying that Top Gun: Maverick gave her some motivation to do the sequel correctly. “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them,” she told USA Today. “I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”