Celebrity

10 Times Renée Zellweger’s Roles Blew Our Minds

To mark The Thing About Pam’s UK premiere on Paramount+, we look back at the actor’s most remarkable makeovers and costumes.

Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp in 'The Thing About Pam'
Skip Bolen/NBC
By Sophie McEvoy

Miramax Films/Universal Pictures

There are so many iconic outfits from Bridget Jones’s Diary, but nothing beats the bunny costume designed by The Great British Sewing Bee’s Esme Young, no less.

Miramax Films/Universal Pictures

Skip Bolen/NBC

It took four hours to change Zellweger into Pam Hupp for The Thing About Pam, which included “lots of Benadryl” (to soothe Zellweger’s allergy to the adhesives needed by the prosthetics.)

Skip Bolen/NBC

Tap