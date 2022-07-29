10 Times Renée Zellweger’s Roles Blew Our Minds

Celebrity
To mark The Thing About Pam’s UK premiere on Paramount+, we look back at the actor’s most remarkable makeovers and costumes.
There are so many iconic outfits from Bridget Jones’s Diary, but nothing beats the bunny costume designed by The Great British Sewing Bee’s Esme Young, no less.
It took four hours to change Zellweger into Pam Hupp for The Thing About Pam, which included “lots of Benadryl” (to soothe Zellweger’s allergy to the adhesives needed by the prosthetics.)
