As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ unprecedented four-part Season 11 reunion nears its end, fans are beginning to look ahead to next year. Bravo has yet to officially renew the long-running reality series, but it’s safe to assume it will be back. In fact, RHOBH has reportedly already begun filming for Season 12, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted production crews in the background of the cast’s social media posts.

Bravo reportedly wasted no time jumping back into production, given Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal battle and divorce from Tom Girardi. Part 1 of the reunion — during which host Andy Cohen grilled Erika over Tom’s alleged crimes and whether she played a role in them — scored a season-high viewership with more than 1.5 million people tuning in. (Erika has denied any involvement in the fraud and embezzlement claims brought against Tom).

Here’s everything we know about Season 12 so far.

The RHOBH Season 12 Premiere Date

Fans began spotting production crews in the background of the women’s Instagram posts in early October, which aligns with past seasons’ production start dates. Barring any unforeseen delays, fans can likely expect RHOBH to return in spring 2022, around the time the last two seasons have premiered.

Will Erika Jayne Be On RHOBH Season 12?

Though Erika’s lawyers advised her not to film for RHOBH Season 11, she explained during the reunion that she stayed on the show because she has “nothing to hide.” She added that she’s “not a quitter” and “wanted to honor” her commitment to the series. “I wasn’t going to run away from what’s coming at me,” she said.

A source claimed to HollywoodLife that Erika will be back again for Season 12, with cameras continuing to document her case as it unfolds in real-time. However, she’s reportedly hoping to shift the focus away from her legal and financial woes. “She’d like to show viewers the side of her that’s fun that they fell in love with rather than all the legal drama that’s gone on,” the source said. “She’s ready to move on, but she knows that’s not going to be for a while probably.”

Erika told Bustle in May 2020 that she plans to stay on RHOBH “until it’s not fun anymore.” That was before the Tom scandal broke, but it hasn’t seemed to deter her from starring on the show.

The Rest Of The RHOBH Season 12 Cast

The entire Season 11 cast is reportedly confirmed to return. Aside from Erika, that includes Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and new fan favorite Kathy Hilton.

Cameras were reportedly rolling at the Bat Mitzvah of Kyle’s 13-year-old daughter Portia, with Instagram photos showing Dorit, Sutton, Lisa, and Crystal all in attendance. Erika was reportedly invited but “could not make it,” per Us Weekly.

Garcelle, who previously said she was “on the fence” about returning for Season 12, wasn’t in photos but commented that Kyle’s video of Portia and Mauricio’s father-daughter dance was “so sweet and special.” Several of the women (including Garcelle) also attended Paris Hilton’s recent bridal shower and dressed in costume for Kyle’s Halloween Kills movie premiere on Oct. 12.

In addition to the main cast, Season 12 could include a returning face. During a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Garcelle revealed that Denise Richards “wants to come back” to RHOBH, but that another member of the cast would have to “go.” (That somebody, of course, is Lisa, who Denise had a falling out with amid her controversy with Brandy Glanville in Season 10.) Denise also told Entertainment Tonight in August that she would “never say never” to rejoining the Bravo series.

As far as possible new additions, popular celeb gossip Instagram Deuxmoi recently shared a blind item seeming to indicate that actor Leah Remini is in talks to join RHOBH. However, the account is known for posting false leads, so take the rumor with a grain of salt.

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer

Bravo typically releases a trailer for the new season about a month before the premiere date, so fans can likely expect to get a first look at RHOBH Season 12 in March or April 2022. This post will be updated as more details become available.