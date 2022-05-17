On May 17, The Real Housewives of New Jersey will wrap up Season 12 with its third and final reunion episode. The three-part reunion comes after the show’s April 26 season finale. While Bravo has yet to renew RHONJ for Season 13, the network doesn’t typically announce RHONJ renewals until shortly before a new season’s premiere date. And the high Season 12 ratings make Season 13 essentially guaranteed.

The April 26 finale scored a season-high viewership, with nearly 1.2 million people tuning in. (For context, that’s higher than any 2021 episode.) It also marked the fifth Season 12 episode with more than 1 million live viewers. That trend continued into the first and second episodes of the RHONJ reunion, both of which topped 1 million viewers.

As for the next season, rumors have been swirling that the returning women will begin shooting in the near future. Here’s everything we know about RHONJ Season 13 so far.

The RHONJ Season 13 Cast

Given Season 12’s ratings success, Bravo is unlikely to tweak the formula too much. Stars who could return include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and new “friend” Traci Lynn Johnson, who’s married to former NFL running back Tiki Barber.

While Bravo typically doesn’t release official cast lists until about a month ahead of each season’s premiere, the Instagram account @bravoandcocktails_ reported via an anonymous tip that the entire cast is returning. Shortly after, the fan account RHONJ Obsessed revealed more details, which are currently unverified: that filming for RHONJ was slated to begin in late May; that Jackie had been demoted to friend status; and that Bravo was testing three new women, Teresa’s friend Danielle, Marge’s friend Jennifer, and Melissa friend Rachel. No last names were given.

The RHONJ Season 13 Release Date

In 2021, Us Weekly reported that RHONJ Season 12 had already begun filming by early June. The season ultimately premiered on Feb. 1. If this timeline holds, a late May start date could mean new episodes begin airing in January or February 2023. But RHONJ has gone through several scheduling shifts throughout the franchise’s 12 seasons, so anything is possible.

The RHONJ Season 13 Storyline Predictions

Teresa Giudice’s wedding to fiancé Luis Ruelas is reportedly planned for this summer, but on May 16, she told ET her wedding wouldn’t be televised — at least “not on Housewives.” She said the couple is still deciding if they’ll film it for another purpose. “Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they’ve been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do,” she told ET, citing filming complications like music rights. “It’s [also] something I'll always have for myself, and, I don't know. I’m still torn.”

Fans have known since March that her sister-in-law, Melissa, will not be a bridesmaid. During the RHONJ reunion, the women agreed to stop pretending to be friends, and in a May 16 interview on Betches’ Mention It All podcast, Melissa said she has “no guilt” over ending efforts to repair their relationship.

“We are all, as a cast, sick of it,” Melissa said. “Does anybody really wanna see Teresa, Melissa and Joe argue and make up to break up? Just leave it alone! ... I don’t care if we never talked about it again. You have me all f*cked up and you got it twisted. I don’t want to talk about Teresa or the family, never again if it was up to me.”

As drama continues to brew, expect plenty of Season 13 plot points to drop between now and the premiere.

This post will be updated as more information about RHONJ Season 13 becomes available.