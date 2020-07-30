Why Leah From RHONY Says She Would "Absolutely Not" Get Back Together With Her Ex Rob

Things may not have worked out with "Pita Chip," but RHONY star Leah McSweeney is content being single. "I'd rather be alone than change," the Married to the Mob founder recently told Bravo's Daily Dish.

It's not that she's closed off to finding love, she just has a few stipulations. For starters, a potential partner would have to be OK with the close relationship she has with her ex, Rob, with whom she shares a daughter. The exes are neighbors and have dinner together as a family multiple times a week. Even so, Leah would "absolutely not" get back together with Rob. "We have great chemistry as friends and co-parents and exes," she explained on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "If me and him were dating or trying to have a relationship together or live together, we would hate each other and be ruining our daughter's life. Trust me."

As for who Leah would like to date, she said on RHONY that her "type" isn't necessarily someone who's conventionally attractive, though she seems to have changed her stance since filming. "I was into dating ugly guys for a minute, because I was thinking this is how you find a guy that treats you better,” she told The Cut in April. "But now I’m like, no, guys all turn out to be annoying, so why not date a hot one?”

Leah has tried dating apps in the past. In particular, she matched with Saturday Night Live's Michael Che on Raya, but it didn't pan out well. After she called Che "so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful" in a 2017 episode of her Improper Etiquette podcast, he released screenshots of text messages that seemingly disputed her account of their conversations. As a result, Leah was reportedly kicked off Raya, according to The Cut.

Before she was a Real Housewife, Leah also tried to find love on Millionaire Matchmaker in 2010. But despite matchmaker Patti Stanger's best efforts to introduce her to someone new, she eventually decided to try to work things out with Rob. By the time the episode aired, they'd called it quits again. Stanger's assessment of why Leah was single? She gives off an "alpha" energy.

"I do believe that I do tend to actually attract, kind of more beta guys because I'm kind of alpha," Leah told The Daily Dish. "That's just how it goes. It's very hard to change who I am though. I think there's truth to what she said. I mean, I'm still single and obviously didn't take her advice. I'm still doing the same damn thing, and I'm alone."