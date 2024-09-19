Monica Garcia made quite the impression on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4. In the dramatic finale, Garcia was accused of running a troll Instagram account that targeted her castmates. She was later fired from the show before RHOSLC Season 5. However, Garcia (or “Reality Von Tease”) is making her reality TV comeback.

Garcia posted a video to Instagram on Sept. 18, during which she revealed her fitting new gig: the narrator of E!’s House of Villains Season 2.

“I'm back, b*tches,” she began. “That's right, it's the one and only Monica Garcia. And if you thought you knew me from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, think again. Because this time, I'm not just stirring the pot. I'm narrating the whole damn show!”

She continued, “Welcome to the House of Villains, where the baddest of the bad go head to head, and who better to tell you all about it than me? I think that's enough of a Von Tease for now.”

House of Villains Season 2, which premieres on Oct. 9, will see some of the biggest villains in reality TV history move in together and compete for a hefty $200,000 cash prize.

Monica Garcia on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

With Garcia narrating, the House of Villains cast includes RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice, Flavor of Love’s Tiffany “New York” Pollard, 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Lima, The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Safaree, Big Brother's Jessie Godderz, The Bachelor's Victoria Larson, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kandy Muse and Bad Girls Club star Camilla Poindexter.

Garcia’s RHOSLC Scandal

When Garcia joined RHOSLC Season 4, the newbie quickly found herself at the epicenter of the show’s most controversial season to date.

In the shocking finale, which aired in January 2024, OG cast member Heather Gay revealed that Garcia was at the helm of the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease, and she had the “Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots!” to prove it.

Garcia admitted her involvement with the account, which her former co-stars Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose all said had targeted them with hurtful posts.

Bravo later confirmed that Garcia would not be returning for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5, which premiered on Sept. 18. Speaking recently to Bustle, the RHOSLC cast reflected on the Reality Von Tease scandal, and Gay revealed that the aftermath made the women “more united as friends than in any other season.”