RHOSLC Fans Are Reeling Over That Season 4 Finale Bombshell

Fans are reeling over The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale.

The much-anticipated episode aired on Jan. 2 and saw RHOSLC veterans Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks confront newbie Monica Garcia over an alleged finsta (fake Instagram) bombshell.

In the dramatic finale, Heather accused Monica of being the person behind a Housewives Instagram fan account by the name of Reality Von Tease, which had been leaking stories and rumors about the Salt Lake City ladies since 2020.

The anonymous account had also shared information about former cast member Jen Shah, who was sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering in Jan. 2023.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast. NBC Universal / Bravo

“There’s More To The Story”

Meanwhile, Heather also claimed that Shah was responsible for her mysterious black eye in Season 3, clearing up months of speculation surrounding the injury.

While Monica admitted that she was involved with the controversial IG account, she also teased that “there’s more to the story” — the details of which will likely come to light in the forthcoming three-part RHOSLC reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Monica Garcia. NBCU/BRAVO

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the string of Salt Lake City revelations, with some declaring the finale an “emotional rollercoaster.”

“The RHOSLC Season 4 finale was one of the most groundbreaking and meta episodes of television ever made,” one fan gushed on X (formerly Twitter).

“The mastermind behind a Real Housewives fan account secretly making it onto the show only for her identity to be revealed by one of her co-stars is one of the most meta, weirdly full circle things that could conceivably happen on Real Housewives — and it just happened,” another wrote.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay. NBC Universal / Bravo

“Top Tier Housewife”

Some viewers were also quick to crown Heather a “top tier” housewife after uncovering the truth behind the controversial fan account.

“Heather Gay is officially an iconic housewife, this is the greatest set up in the history of the franchise!” one user added. “I feel like I’m watching a twist in the middle of a blockbuster movie.”

“Put some respect on Heather Gay’s name,” another fan wrote. “This is Game of Thrones level s***. All hail the queen of Salt Lake.”