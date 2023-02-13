Rihanna is pregnant, a representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Feb. 12. The news follows fan speculation that started during her Super Bowl halftime performance, in which the “Diamonds” singer rubbed her belly at several points.

However, it seems that clues about Rihanna’s pregnancy were planted even earlier than that — and somehow, we all missed it. During an NFL Network interview before the big game, Rihanna revealed that she was “thinking about bringing someone” to her performance. Many fans naturally thought Rihanna meant another musician, as she’s collaborated with many artists over her career and a surprise cameo (or two) would definitely make sense.

But ultimately, the surprise guest as Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance could only be seen in bump form, for now.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

More to come...