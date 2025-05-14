Rihanna Announces New Music, But It's Not What You Think

Rihanna is making her grand return to music — but not in the way you’d expect. On May 14, the singer and Fenty entrepreneur announced her new single “Friend of Mine,” which will be a part of the soundtrack for her upcoming film Smurfs.

The animated film’s trailer previews the new song, showing RiRi’s character, Smurfette, dancing along to the tropical pop-inspired beat. “Ooh, I think the word here is ‘déjà-vu,’” she sings. “Just me here tonight, but you feel like a friend of mine.” The full track will be released on May 16.

“Friend of Mine” marks Rihanna’s first new song since 2022’s “Lift Me Up,” which was a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song garnered RiRi’s first nomination at the Oscars, where she gave a rousing performance.

But Where Is The Album?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

It has been over nine years since Rihanna released her previous studio album, Anti, which she still regards as her favorite album. “I listen to Anti from top to bottom with no shame,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “I actually don’t like listening to my music, but Anti — I can listen to the album. It’s like it’s not me singing it, if I’m just listening to it.”

RiRi has discussed putting out new music over the years. She gave her most positive update yet to Harper’s in February. “I think music is my freedom,” she said. “I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years.”

While some fans thought Rihanna being pregnant with her third child, which she announced ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, might cause another setback, she swears that’s not the case. “No,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet when asked if the album would be delayed. “Maybe a few videos, but I can still sing.”